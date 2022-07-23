ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gibson, Familia Struggle as Cubs Rout Philadelphia Phillies

By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9bqA_0gqHOOXU00

The first pitch the Philadelphia Phillies saw from Chicago Cubs' starter Justin Steele on Friday was hit into the right field seats by Kyle Schwarber.

It was Schwarber's 30th home run of the season, and Philadelphia was off to a great start in the second half.

Kyle Gibson was on the mound for the Phillies, and he already had a 1-0 lead to work with following the first inning. Unfortunately, Gibson surrendered that lead in the fourth inning, allowing a solo home run to Willson Contreras.

Now a tie game in the fifth, Christopher Morel doubled to score Alfonso Rivas, and suddenly things got ugly. As Didi Gregorius threw home, the ball was cut off by Rhys Hoskins. He threw over to second, but the throw was off-line, and the ball wound up in center field.

This allowed Morel to score, making it 3-1 in favor of Chicago. Then, a walk and a single put two runners on for Ian Happ, who singled to make it 4-1, spelling the end of Gibson's outing. With two on and only one out, he was questionably lifted for Jeurys Familia, who promptly conceded back-to-back doubles.

By the end of the inning, it was 7-1, and the game was already out of reach. Before Familia entered the game, the Phillies were still within striking distance. He let the game get out of hand. With his ERA now at 5.10, it remains to be seen what the Phillies' plan is for him once Sam Coonrod returns from the injured list.

Across the final two innings of the game, Chicago scored eight runs. Jojo Romero allowed three runs to cross the plate in the eighth, and Garrett Stubbs pitched the ninth, allowing a three-run and two-run home run.

The Phillies got one run back in the ninth thanks to a pinch-hit home run by Darick Hall. That made the final score 15-2.

Luckily for the Phillies, the St. Louis Cardinals also lost to the Cincinnati Reds, meaning they did not lose any ground in the National League Wild Card race.

Schwarber's lead off solo blast was a bit of tease for how the rest of this ballgame went. Philadelphia will look to bounce back on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. with Zack Wheeler on the mound. He'll face off against Cubs' starter Marcus Stroman, who's struggled this year, but has impressive career numbers at Citizens Bank Park.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  2. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  3. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Boston Red Sox

In losing five straight games to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Red Sox gave up 54 more runs than they scored. That run differential is the worst, for any team, in any five game span, since 1901, which was not real baseball. Add to that that all five games came against division opponents, in a division where a month ago we thought FOUR teams would come out as playoff seeds, and you have an argument that those five games were the worst such consecutive stretch any baseball team has ever been through.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Daniel Vogelbach Comments On His New Mets Home

The New York Mets welcomed a newcomer over the weekend when first baseman and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 29-year-old slugger is hitting .229 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI, and a .769 OPS. The Mets picked him up in hopes of adding some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Gibson Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Mets: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for New York

The New York Mets are among multiple playoff contending teams that head into next month’s MLB trade deadline with more questions than answers. Mets general manager Billy Eppler did at the least address one team need on Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran slugger is slated to compete with J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith to be the Mets’ go-to designated hitter over the stretch run of the campaign. However, the move may not rule them out from once again bolstering the position by possibly pulling off a trade for the likes of Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini or Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets’ backup plan if they don’t land Juan Soto from Nationals

Juan Soto has been the talk of the MLB world ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After he rejected a proposed $440 million dollar offer from the Washington Nationals, many expect the superstar outfielder to be traded. But it is unclear where he will end up. The New York Mets have been linked to Soto and will attempt to acquire him. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman recently wrote an article detailing backup trade candidates for the Mets should a Soto deal fall by the wayside, per the New York Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Braves lose key player to season-ending injury

The Atlanta Braves overcame some serious injuries in 2021 to win the World Series. They certainly might have to do the same again in 2022 if they want to repeat. The Braves said Sunday that outfielder Adam Duvall will undergo surgery on his left wrist next week, and the procedure is expected to be season-ending.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Kyle Schwarber
ClutchPoints

The harsh reality facing Phillies at MLB trade deadline, per GM

Just one game back of a Wild Card spot in the National League, it makes sense for the Philadelphia Phillies to be buyers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Speaking to the media, Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski revealed the harsh reality the Phillies are facing ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Nick Cortés Jr. Is Engaged! Meet Alondra Esteras Russy, the MLB All-Star’s Fiancée

Nestor Cortés Jr. is enjoying his breakout MLB season with the New York Yankees and made his All-Star debut this month. But nothing could top the professional achievements better than a special occasion on the personal front. Alondra Esteras Russy, better known as Nestor Cortés Jr.’s girlfriend, is now his fiancée! They announced their engagement during All-Star week, and fans are ecstatic. Newer fans want to know more about who the Yankees WAG is and her background. So we reveal details about Nestor Cortés Jr’s wife-to-be in this Alondra Esteras Russy wiki.
MLB
MLB

Dombrowski on Deadline: 'I don't think we can just sit here'

PHILADELPHIA -- Don’t bet on Juan Soto wearing a Phillies uniform anytime soon. Maybe ever. But bet that the Phillies will do something to improve their postseason chances before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. They have a better team and are better positioned to make upgrades than last season, when they traded Spencer Howard to the Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse. Philadelphia fell short, but club president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is known for his aggressiveness, and that should be no different leading up to this Deadline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
909
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy