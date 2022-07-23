Paso Residents Eligible for Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

Program is a one-time payment to help with past due water bills through a new federal program

PASO ROBLES — Some Paso Robles residents may be eligible for a one-time payment to help with past due water bills through a new federal program.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program that offers a one-time payment to help you pay your past due water or wastewater bills.

LIHWAP helps pay overdue bills which accrued during any timeframe. There is no date restriction for when the overdue amount occurred.

To be eligible for assistance through LIHWAP, applicants must:

Be a San Luis Obispo County resident

Proof of State Identification/Driver’s License

Receive services from a Water or Wastewater system enrolled in the program (Paso Robles is enrolled)

Be income eligible

Have a past due amount on your water system or wastewater bill

To learn more about the LIHWAP program or to apply, click here.