ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Residents Eligible for Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzlIe_0gqHNznE00

Program is a one-time payment to help with past due water bills through a new federal program

PASO ROBLES — Some Paso Robles residents may be eligible for a one-time payment to help with past due water bills through a new federal program.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program that offers a one-time payment to help you pay your past due water or wastewater bills.

LIHWAP helps pay overdue bills which accrued during any timeframe. There is no date restriction for when the overdue amount occurred.

To be eligible for assistance through LIHWAP, applicants must:

  • Be a San Luis Obispo County resident
  • Proof of State Identification/Driver’s License
  • Receive services from a Water or Wastewater system enrolled in the program (Paso Robles is enrolled)
  • Be income eligible
  • Have a past due amount on your water system or wastewater bill

To learn more about the LIHWAP program or to apply, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
calcoastnews.com

Pismo Beach City Council votes for a 20% pay increase

The Pismo Beach City Council voted 3-2 on July 19 to give themselves a 20 percent increase in pay, with Mayor Ed Waage and Councilwoman Sheila Blake dissenting. Council members Marci Guthrie, Mary Ann Reiss and Scott Newton voted in favor of raising the stipend from $772 to $926 for the four council members and to $1,226 for the mayor. The council has not voted to raise their pay in four years.
PISMO BEACH, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Mayor Files for Re-Election

PASO ROBLES — The candidate nomination period officially opened on Monday, July 18, for the 2022 November General Election. Current Mayor, Steve Martin, has filed his paperwork to run for re-election. Councilmembers John Hamon and Maria Garcia have terms expiring this December but have yet to announce intentions or file paperwork to run for re-election.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Paso Residents Eligible#Lihwap
KSBY News

Avila Beach Pier closed for foreseeable future due to construction

The Avila Beach Pier is closed for the foreseeable future with construction to repair the pier underway. “We spent a long time figuring out how exactly we were going to repair the pier on limited funds, and we were able to get grant funding to be able to do that along with donations from the public,” said Port San Luis Harbor District Facilities Manager Chris Munson.
AVILA BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 20-26

June M Gebhardt, age 100, of Nipomo, passed away on Wednesday, July 20. Richard Connolly Happoldt, age 79, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, July 26. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
NIPOMO, CA
KSBY News

More about the new queen crowned at the Mid-State Fair

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair has a new queen.17-year-old Brooke Smith from Templeton was crowned 2022 Miss California Mid-State Fair. Smith was also chosen as Miss Congeniality. The ceremony took place on Wednesday July 20, 2022, the opening day of the fair. Smith graduated from Templeton High School and plans...
TEMPLETON, CA
calcoastnews.com

Unbearable Cayucos school board boredom

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy