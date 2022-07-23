ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Natalia Markova Speaks Out on Carmella Stealing Her Catchphrase, Her Future & More

By Scott Mitchell
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalia Markova sat down with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) to talk about her career, working with some of the great women she’s worked with, and her recent issues with WWE’s Carmella. Markova began working with NWA in 2021. “Being a part of NWA is amazing,” Markova...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Former WWE Star Mo Going Through Serious Health Issues, GoFundMe Set Up

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Bobby Horne, who is mainly known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation from 1993 to 1996 under the ring name Mo (later Sir Mo), where he held the WWF World Tag Team Championship with Mabel as “Men on a Mission.” His GoFundMe page can be seen at www.gofundme.com/f/sir-mos-medical-bills.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speculates How WWE Convinced Brock Lesnar to Return Following Walkout

During his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. The moment it was announced that Vince McMahon was leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Later, Lesnar made his way back to the building and made an appearance in the closing segment where he laid out Theory.
WWE
PWMania

Jonathan Gresham ‘Cusses Out’ Tony Khan and Asks for His AEW/ROH Release

Jonathan Gresham has reportedly asked for his AEW/ROH release. As PWMania.com previously reported, at the 2022 Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor PPV, Jonathan Gresham lost the ROH World Championship to AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli. Due to the company’s alleged lack of communication before the PPV, Gresham reportedly felt disrespected....
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
La Hiedra
Person
Taya Valkyrie
Person
Carmella
Person
Mickie James
Person
Billy Corgan
PWMania

Tully Blanchard No Longer with AEW/ROH

It appears like Tully Blanchard has left AEW/ROH. It was revealed last night during the pre-show for Death Before Dishonor that Prince Nana had purchased the wrestlers’ contracts from Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Then Nana changed the faction’s name to The Embassy, the name he has used since 2003 to lead the ROH faction.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Why WWE RAW Kicked Off With The Miz and Logan Paul Brawling

Logan Paul and The Miz got into a fight as officials tried to keep them apart during the opening moments of Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Before RAW went live, the angle saw Paul appear with a microphone to call Miz out, and the brawl started there. Later, Paul hosted his debut ImpaulsiveTV episode until Maryse awkwardly cut him off. The Miz ultimately crashed the segment, which resulted to Miz and Ciampa beating Paul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/25/22) SummerSlam Go-Home Episode

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary will be celebrated on tonight’s highly anticipated RAW. Rey will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are reportedly expected to be at tonight’s RAW but their appearance has not been confirmed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (7/27/22)

AEW Dynamite will take place from DCU Center in Worcester, MA this Wednesday night. According to WrestleTix, 5,739 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/25/22), leaving 1,182 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 6,921. Here is the current card for the show:. –...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Catchphrase#Combat#Pwmania Com#Nwa Women S Champion
PWMania

Backstage News on Triple H Heading Into SummerSlam, Possible Creative Splash

As PWMania.com previously reported, this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was largely written prior to Vince McMahon’s retirement. We may see several of Triple H’s ideas on this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam, which will be the first performance entirely managed by him from a creative aspect.
WWE
PWMania

What’s Going Right with WWE NXT 2.0

Hello everyone. I’m Justin C. I’m the host of the two new podcasts on PWMania: The Hot Tag and Watching Rasslin Podcast. Before I started doing strictly podcasts I wrote for a handful of sites. I would bounce back and forth between column pieces and retro PPV reviews. Well, I’ve decided to get back into that on PWMania!
WWE
PWMania

Several SmackDown Stars Backstage Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW is significant for a number of reasons, including the fact that it is the final RAW before Saturday’s SummerSlam event and the first one for which Triple H is in charge of creative. According to PWInsider.com, Jeff Jarrett, SmackDown’s Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and...
WWE
PWMania

Two Title Matches Revealed for WWE NXT Heatwave

It has been confirmed that the first WWE NXT Heatwave special will air next month. NXT Heatwave will air live on the USA Network on Tuesday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET, according to a WWE announcement made this week. The WWE Performance Center in Orlando will host the event.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 7/29/2022

Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the July 29 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Fallon Henley defeated Sol Ruca. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were out with Henley.
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Nash Says AEW Seems Dated, “Has a Very WCW Thunder Feel,” Praises Several Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the AEW product on his Kliq This podcast. “It just seems dated. It has a very WCW Thunder feel when I watch it. I watched [Chris] Jericho on that and I’ve always thought Chris was a great performer. I thought when they brought Punk in, I really liked the fact that every guy Phil [CM Punk] worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to. Phil made everybody before he beat them. He was very professional. I like his style. They both work an older school style.”
WWE
PWMania

AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Week 2 Viewership and Rating Report for 7/22/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of AEW Rampage averaged 428,000 views on TNT. This represents a 1.60% decline from the recorded episode from the previous week, which attracted 435,000 viewers for the Fyter Fest Night 1 show. In the key 18-49 age...
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Spoiler: Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Crowned

The first Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions were revealed at the NJPW “High Alert” Strong series taping on Sunday night. At the “Ignition” taping in June, the competition got underway. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) defeated Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura in the tournament’s championship match.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Results – July 26, 2022

WWE NXT Results – July 26, 2022. Your announcers are Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph. Zoey Stark makes her way to the ring. Zoey says it feels so good to be back inside this ring. She says you have no idea how good it feels to be in the ring again. She says she wasn’t sure if she would get to have this moment ever again. At Halloween Havoc I tore my ACL and MCL off the bone. I was told I would be out over a year. That was a hard day for me and a hard pill to swallow. Deep down inside, I knew I could beat that time table. The day after surgery, I started physical therapy and I got back to work. She says the insecurities that go through your head got to her. Would you remember her? She says she did not know. I know you can’t see past those curtains and behind there are the trainer’s rooms. I worked my ass off in there and I got back four months ahead of schedule. The night of the battle royal came. The noise you made when I came out when my music hit. That made all of the grueling pain of the surgery and physical therapy worth it.
WWE
PWMania

Falls Count Anywhere and More Confirmed for WWE NXT 2.0 Next Week

The WWE NXT 2.0 episode airing the next week will include a significant Falls Count Anywhere match. Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner will square off in the bout. For some weeks, the two have been involved in a feud on NXT 2.0. Sikoa issued the challenge on this week’s episode, and although Mr. Stone declined it, Wagner spoke over him and accepted.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Discusses Vince McMahon Retiring and How It Could Affect AEW

AEW Star Chris Jericho recently spoke with CinemaBlend.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho reacted to the news that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE:. “The thing is, for me, I haven’t worked in the WWE since 2017. And I did work there almost...
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers: NJPW Strong High Alert Taping Results from 7/24/22

NJPW taped High Alert TV at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, July 24, 2022. These bouts will be broadcast on upcoming Strong episodes. Here are full spoilers:. Jorel Nelson defeated Shane Haste. JR Kratos defeated Drew Adler. John Skyler defeated Lucky Ali. Dax Harwood defeated...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy