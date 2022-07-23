Natalia Markova Speaks Out on Carmella Stealing Her Catchphrase, Her Future & More

WWE NXT Results – July 26, 2022. Your announcers are Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph. Zoey Stark makes her way to the ring. Zoey says it feels so good to be back inside this ring. She says you have no idea how good it feels to be in the ring again. She says she wasn’t sure if she would get to have this moment ever again. At Halloween Havoc I tore my ACL and MCL off the bone. I was told I would be out over a year. That was a hard day for me and a hard pill to swallow. Deep down inside, I knew I could beat that time table. The day after surgery, I started physical therapy and I got back to work. She says the insecurities that go through your head got to her. Would you remember her? She says she did not know. I know you can’t see past those curtains and behind there are the trainer’s rooms. I worked my ass off in there and I got back four months ahead of schedule. The night of the battle royal came. The noise you made when I came out when my music hit. That made all of the grueling pain of the surgery and physical therapy worth it.

