MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and at least three others are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County early Tuesday, according to dispatchers. One person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived at U.S. 127 and Eaton Road at about 4:20 a.m., dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

BUTLER COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO