Rattlers not taking Duke City Gladiators for granted entering IFL playoffs

The Duke City Gladiators always seem to play their best against the Rattlers in Phoenix, especially last year's memorable Indoor Football League semifinal that almost slipped away.

Arizona held on 58-55 after the Gladiators were called for offensive pass interference with three seconds left, then Kevin Goessling missed a 26-yard field goal try as time expired.

"They play a lot better here than they do over at their place," coach Kevin Guy said. "They seem to get up when they come here, probably because we have fans."

The Rattlers expect a big, loud crowd Sunday at 3:05 p.m., when they play host to Duke City (8-8) in the IFL playoff opener at Footprint Center.

They've had two weeks to prepare after having a bye in the final week of the regular season, already having the top seed in the West clinched with a 13-3 record.

Duke City last year had Offensive Player of the Year Nate Davis at quarterback. Davis was knocked out for the season by the Rattlers in this year's opener, suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

But backup Ramone Atkins has shown steady progress all year and led the league with 50 touchdown passes.

"I think he's hit his stride, he's getting the ball out pretty quick," said Rattlers safety Dillion Winfrey, who leads the league with 10 interceptions. "We just have to put some pressure on him and make him make those throws under pressure."

There is no looking ahead, not in the West. The division was stacked this year. The Rattlers lost to Tucson and Northern Arizona, who are playing each other Saturday night in the first round.

Their only other loss was to the Frisco Fighter, the top seed from the East, who also has the best record in the league at 14-2.

The Rattlers lost in the IFL final the last two seasons, including last year's overtime triller at home to the Massachusetts Pirates.

"We have to make it out of our side first before we see what's going on over there," Winfrey said.

Quarterback Drew Powell has thrown for 45 TDs and run for 23 scores. It's not as great as what he did last year when he was the league MVP. But Powell has had help in the backfield from Shannon Brooks, who has run for 16 TDs.

And wide receiver Braxton Haley has had a monster season in his second year in the league, catching 17 TD passes.

The Rattlers went 3-0 at home in their final three games.

"We're ready to take that next step," Powell said. "They play with energy every time they come here.

"We're prepared for it. If we come out with our A game, we should be all right."

If the Rattlers win, they're back at home next Saturday to play the Northern Arizona-Tucson winner.

