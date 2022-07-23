Senator Greg Tarver finally throws hat into mayoral race

After teasing a run for the top job in Shreveport, Senator Gregory Tarver has finally thrown his political hat into the crowded ring for Shreveport Mayor. He brings a wealth of experience to the race, which should serve him well. He undoubtedly becomes one of the top tier candidates, along with the current occupant of the job, Commissioner Mario Chavez, and former City Councilman Tom Arceneaux.

In his announcement, the Senator spoke about his desire to bring all parts of the city together to move the city forward. That is easier said than done, and whoever becomes the chief executive, whether it is the current occupant or one of his opponents, there is much work to be done to move the city forward. There are a lot of people leaving Shreveport, which Senator Tarver alluded to in his announcement. So many of them are the city’s best and brightest.

In his short announcement, surrounded by his wife and two of his daughters, the Senator spoke about crime, which was no surprise. He said, “Shreveport is sinking faster than the Titanic!” That sounds a little hyperbolic, but it signals what is sure to be a contentious and hard-fought campaign. Taking on any incumbent, even one that is considered weak, is a difficult task, but the Senator appears to be ready for the challenge.

Senator Tarver made it clear that there was no personal vendetta against the current occupant, who he helped introduce to the Shreveport citizenry four years ago, but he did say this: “It’s personal when you cannot have the right type of leadership for a city that I’ve been in for 76 years, and my family has been here 125 years.” He went on further to say this: “We’ve got to do something with Shreveport. Nothing personal with this.”

In a light moment, the Senator joked about his helping the current mayor, and said that, “I’ve made many mistakes in my life. I’m 76, remember?” He was acknowledging that he felt as though he had made a mistake four years ago, and the only way to fix that mistake was for him to run, and change the trajectory of the city, which he believes is headed in the wrong direction.

The newly announced candidate said that the biggest issue facing Shreveport is crime, which is no surprise to anyone. He said this: “Everywhere in our community you hear shooting every night. People getting killed. Something needs to be done about it. If you don’t eliminate crime, there will be no industry coming to Shreveport.” He is right. The question is, can he do anything about it. He evidently believes he can.

“We must eliminate people talking about, I am a Democrat, and a Republican. I am black. I am white because Shreveport cannot survive separated. A house that is divided can not stand. We’ve got to be together,” the Senator said. He sounded like a Baptist preacher, quoting the good book. Divine intervention would certainly be welcomed.

All of that sounds good, but the key for the Senator and all of the announced candidates, is to have a vision for the city, one that is inclusive and forward looking. The Senator has been around a long time, and he has seen a lot of change in Shreveport, much of it with his help back in the day as a former Police Juror, City Councilman, and in recent years as a state senator.

The current mayor has a wonderful resume, but he had no experience when he entered the job, and it showed from day one. He came into office with a lot of promise. A lot of Shreveport citizens, especially those from south Shreveport, who believed that his resume meant good governance, until it didn’t.

Many of them became disillusioned with the new mayor. He made a lot of rookie mistakes, and those who had supported him earlier, soured on him. One of those supporters recently said, “he just doesn’t seem to have his heart in the job.” That may or may not be true, but that is the narrative that is out there, which is why he could be vulnerable in the upcoming election.

Senator Tarver, along with former Councilman Arceneaux and Commissioner Chavez, also have great resumes, but they also have something else the current occupant of the office did not have, and that is the experience of already being elected to office, which should be a plus for them in their quest for the top job.

The citizens of Shreveport are looking for competence and integrity at city hall. They want someone who is not looking for the next feather in his or her career cap. They want someone who is not looking to enrich his or herself or their friends. It should not be about the money. It should be about the city. They want someone who genuinely cares about the city, and not what they can get out of the city. And that’s the way I see it. smithpren@aol.com