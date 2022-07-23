One dead in apartment complex fire, coroner’s office says
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a deadly fire at an apartment building in Easley.
Vincent Dehart, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement released by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.
The blaze started in Dehart’s second floor apartment at 105 East Terrace Drive around 5:30pm on Friday.
Dehart died from smoke inhalation and burns.
This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.
