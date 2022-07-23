ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

One dead in apartment complex fire, coroner’s office says

By Ted Clifford
The State
The State
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohlZp_0gqHMwBG00
Human remains were found on Comanche Road in Huntersville Wednesday. Huntersville police found them after getting details from CMPD about a potential homicide. Zeferli Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a deadly fire at an apartment building in Easley.

Vincent Dehart, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement released by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The blaze started in Dehart’s second floor apartment at 105 East Terrace Drive around 5:30pm on Friday.

Dehart died from smoke inhalation and burns.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Death investigation underway in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation was underway Tuesday evening in Laurens County. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of Highway 49 and Deer Wood Circle for the death investigation. There’s no word yet on the person’s identity or how they...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver passes away following crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person died following a crash along Woodruff Road. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday near Drayton Hall Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling on Woodruff Road when they went off the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pickens County, SC
Easley, SC
Accidents
Pickens County, SC
Accidents
City
Easley, SC
Easley, SC
Crime & Safety
Pickens County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Overnight fire destroys home in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A home was destroyed in an overnight fire in Anderson. The Anderson Fire Department said firefighters were alerted about a structure fire on North Street shortly after 3 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found the front of the residence well involved in the fire and flames extending toward the attic. […]
ANDERSON, SC
106.3 WORD

Fire leaves Upstate home in ruins

A house fire early Wednesday morning left a home in Anderson County in ruins. The Anderson Fire Department responded to the fire at a home on North Street just after 3 AM. When firefighters arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames, all the way up to the attic.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Terrace#Apartment Complex#Apartment Building#Accident#The State Fire Marshal
WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen following crash on I-85S in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near Pelham Road Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 blocked all lanes in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near mile marker 55 southbound. All southbound lanes were blocked but the lanes reopened around...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies search for burglary suspects in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two burglary suspects in an area near Clinton, SC. Deputies said they are currently searching the area surrounding Charlottes Road, Greenplain Road, and Old Milton Road. According to deputies, both suspects are white...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Driver dies after crash on Woodruff Road, troopers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver died at a hospital following a crash on Woodruff Road, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, near Drayton Hall Road. According to troopers, the driver of a Toyota Avalon...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

A Laurens County Sheriff's Office officer-involved shooting occurred on Monday morning at approximately 1:30am on Shore Loop Road in Waterloo. According to the Laurens County Coroner's Office, the subject was airlifted from the scene but later died from his injuries. Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the victim as Daniel...
WATERLOO, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
456
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy