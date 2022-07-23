One dead in apartment complex fire, coroner’s office says

Human remains were found on Comanche Road in Huntersville Wednesday. Huntersville police found them after getting details from CMPD about a potential homicide. Zeferli Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a deadly fire at an apartment building in Easley.

Vincent Dehart, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement released by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The blaze started in Dehart’s second floor apartment at 105 East Terrace Drive around 5:30pm on Friday.

Dehart died from smoke inhalation and burns.

