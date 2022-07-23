ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD Foundation Opens Registration for 2022 Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade

By Melissa Gill
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CavcB_0gqHMIJY00

Since spooky season is only a few short months away, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation announced that dog parade registration is now open for their second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade.

On Sunday, October 2, the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade will take place at the new arena in Henderson, Dollar Loan Center. The event runs from 10 a.m. until noon. Join the fur-tastic festivities for a little friendly competition among pet parents. The parade will host their annual Halloween Dog Parade costume contest with the following categories: Top Dog, Top Dog & Hooman Duo and Best Pack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAjo_0gqHMIJY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcxMq_0gqHMIJY00
Photos Courtesy of LVMPD Foundation

“LVMPD has one of the oldest, continuously operating K-9 units in the United States. We look forward to seeing everyone and their dogs in costume for this fun parade to support Metro’s K-9 division,” says Tom Kovach, executive director of the LVMPD Foundation, in a statement. “Our four-legged heroes go above and beyond in their service to make our community a safer place, and they deserve to be cared for in return.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvSiy_0gqHMIJY00
Photo Courtesy of LVMPD Foundation

Aside from the annual dog parade and costume contest, the two-hour seasonal gathering will also feature dog-friendly activities, raffle and DJ. Guests and their pooches may also enjoy the festive food stations, such as The Bone Bar — doggie bowl and treat booths plus watering stations.

Be one of the first people to see the grand reveal of the 2023 LVMPD K-9 calendar. Proceeds from the calendar benefit the LVMPD Foundation, which contributes to hundreds of programs and initiatives working to make Nevada a safer place, this includes funding lifelong care for active and retired service dogs.

To attend the event, all pets must be licensed with tags, healthy and on a leash. Interested in registering or sponsoring the event? Visit Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade | LVMPD Foundation for additional information. Sponsors receive VIP seating, a free K-9 calendar and the option to be a Dog Parade Judge. The Dollar Loan Center arena in located at 200 S. Green Valley Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89012.

Fun Facts About Pet Costumes

  • According to the National Retail Federation , the most popular dog costumes are pumpkins, hot dogs, superheroes, cats and bumble bees.
  • For those considering to dress up their canine companion, ASPCA recommends to only do so if your pet enjoys it. The organization also says to make sure the dog’s Halloween outfit is not constricting the animal’s movement or making it difficult for them to hear, bark or breathe.
  • In 2019, Business Insider reported that Americans were expected to spend half a billion dollars on pet costumes.

For your next staycation, check out the best pet-friendly hotels on the Strip for a paw-fect vacation.

living-las-vegas.com

Walking in Vegas…Midst 110 Degrees!

It’s hot out, folks. In Las Vegas this July, 110 degrees is common. Even the shortest trip — to the mail box, for example — produces uncomfortable sweat. So what do the walkers do? You know them. They clock five to seven miles a day every day. During the hot weather, they start out VERY early or they drive to cool Mt. Charleston to hike. At cocktail parties they brag that they have met their daily goals even in scorching heat. (Yes, we met two couples almost our age who mentioned the five and seven miles.)
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Big Boys Toys, the world’s premier innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition, returns to Las Vegas Oct. 14th – 16th

BIG BOYS TOYS, THE WORLD’S PREMIER INNOVATION & LUXURY LIFESTYLE EXHIBITION, RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS OCT. 14th – 16th. Three-day innovation & luxury lifestyle convention returns to Las Vegas to showcase one-of-a-kind products including flying vehicles, multi-million dollar luxury trucks, luxury furniture, exquisite art and more. Friday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump’s new place for healing: A look into the power of crystals

Nestled in a small strip mall at 311 S. Frontage Road in Pahrump sits Sacred Moonbeam Crystals & More, a new retailer with local and world goods specializing in crystals, rocks and minerals. Melissa Arnett, a resident of Pahrump and retired social worker, is the sole owner of the shop.
PAHRUMP, NV
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Las Vegas, NV — 50 Top Places!

Breakfast, as connoisseurs say, is hands down the most important meal of the day. In Las Vegas, you’ll find a plethora of fantastic places to let you recuperate from the previous night or start the day on a positive note. Surprisingly, some of these spots even serve breakfast 24...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Best Hotel on Fremont Street in Las Vegas

Having trouble deciding on which hotel to stay on Fremont Street? We have some recommendations for you. If you have never stayed at the Golden Gate, Four Queens, El Cortez, or Circa Las Vegas, read on to find out which one is the best. All of these places are worth a stay! If you’re on a budget, consider one of the other three, but don’t get us wrong: you’ll want to stay at the Golden Gate or the El Cortez.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Best Spots For All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue In Las Vegas

If you haven’t had Korean barbecue, we’re here to change your life. What exactly is Korean barbecue you may ask? Let us tell you. It’s decadent, filling and packed with delicious side dishes called banchan. Korean barbecue is essentially a collective experience, according to SeriousEats.com. It requires...
LAS VEGAS, NV
