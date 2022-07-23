LVMPD Foundation Opens Registration for 2022 Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade

Since spooky season is only a few short months away, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation announced that dog parade registration is now open for their second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade.

On Sunday, October 2, the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade will take place at the new arena in Henderson, Dollar Loan Center. The event runs from 10 a.m. until noon. Join the fur-tastic festivities for a little friendly competition among pet parents. The parade will host their annual Halloween Dog Parade costume contest with the following categories: Top Dog, Top Dog & Hooman Duo and Best Pack.

Photos Courtesy of LVMPD Foundation

“LVMPD has one of the oldest, continuously operating K-9 units in the United States. We look forward to seeing everyone and their dogs in costume for this fun parade to support Metro’s K-9 division,” says Tom Kovach, executive director of the LVMPD Foundation, in a statement. “Our four-legged heroes go above and beyond in their service to make our community a safer place, and they deserve to be cared for in return.”

Photo Courtesy of LVMPD Foundation

Aside from the annual dog parade and costume contest, the two-hour seasonal gathering will also feature dog-friendly activities, raffle and DJ. Guests and their pooches may also enjoy the festive food stations, such as The Bone Bar — doggie bowl and treat booths plus watering stations.

Be one of the first people to see the grand reveal of the 2023 LVMPD K-9 calendar. Proceeds from the calendar benefit the LVMPD Foundation, which contributes to hundreds of programs and initiatives working to make Nevada a safer place, this includes funding lifelong care for active and retired service dogs.

To attend the event, all pets must be licensed with tags, healthy and on a leash. Interested in registering or sponsoring the event? Visit Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade | LVMPD Foundation for additional information. Sponsors receive VIP seating, a free K-9 calendar and the option to be a Dog Parade Judge. The Dollar Loan Center arena in located at 200 S. Green Valley Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89012.

Fun Facts About Pet Costumes

According to the National Retail Federation , the most popular dog costumes are pumpkins, hot dogs, superheroes, cats and bumble bees.

For those considering to dress up their canine companion, ASPCA recommends to only do so if your pet enjoys it. The organization also says to make sure the dog’s Halloween outfit is not constricting the animal’s movement or making it difficult for them to hear, bark or breathe.

In 2019, Business Insider reported that Americans were expected to spend half a billion dollars on pet costumes.

