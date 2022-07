First things first, let’s set some parameters for this article. One – California’s High Speed Rail network is not going to be built. At this point, that’s a given. Two – Even it were to be built and managed to hit its ridership projections it would require that 140 loaded-to-capacity trains would have to move both north and south each day. That means a train carrying 1,000 people would have to leave from both ends of the system every eight minutes.

