SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 94-year-old man was turning left in Scottsdale when he was hit and killed by another driver on Sunday morning. A United States Postal Service vehicle was also struck. According to police, Donald Detzler was looking to turn west into a private driveway near Paul’s Ace Hardware near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 10:30 a.m. As he turned, he was hit by another car going south on Scottsdale Road. That driver kept going and hit a USPS vehicle that was stopped facing east in the driveway Detzler was trying to turn into.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO