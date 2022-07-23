ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

Detectives seek information after dog was thrown out of car in Clewiston

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Detectives are investigating after a dog was allegedly thrown out of a car in Clewiston Friday night.

According to Clewiston Animal Services, at around 7 p.m. a dog was reported to have been thrown out of a maroon Kia at the corner of Olympia Street and and Aztec Avenue.

If anyone recognizes this dog or has any information about this incident, they can call Detective Williams at 863-983-1474.

Further information is unknown at this time.

Count on ABC 7 to provide updates as the story develops.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clewiston, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Clewiston, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clewiston Animal Services#Kia
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy