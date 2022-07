GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Today's Daily Delivery actually doesn't deal with Big 12 expansion and college sports realignment. Instead, Fitz discusses the recent news that an NIL collective at Texas Tech will pay up to 100 players an annual salary of $25,000. That's an annual commitment of $2.5 million for the collective, which is impressive but how will other Big 12 schools react and which will be the first to up the ante?

