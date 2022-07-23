Anzar Fire Day 3: 104 acres, 65% containment

AROMAS, Calif. — Cal Fire reported Saturday evening that the wildfire burning east of Aromas is now 65% contained. (Video player: previous coverage of Anzar Fire) The Anzar Fire broke out at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the area of Anzar Road near Forest Road. Once Cal Fire was on the scene,...
AROMAS, Calif. — All evacuation orders and warnings for the Anzar Fire in San Benito County were lifted Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire announced. (Video Player: Behind the fire line: Footage of the Anzar Fire burning near Aromas) Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported, "There are hot spots in the Anzar...
PASO ROBLES, Calif, – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services crews were able to put out a roughly one-acre fire that sparked in the Salinas Riverbed on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department. Crews were dispatched to the riverbed in the area south...
SALINAS, Calif. — Update: Power has been restored for this outage, according to PG&E. A powerline safety system aimed at preventing wildfires triggered a power outage northeast of Salinas, Tuesday morning, Pacific Gas & Electric said. (Video Player: Top Stories for July 26) The utility said 543 customers along...
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A San Jose restaurant caught on fire early this morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. and crews have been there ever since. Crews are still here on scene trying to knock down the fire. It’s pretty smoky near the building as they try to knock down the fire. Crews say […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Crews in the South Bay were able to stop the forward progress of a brush fire in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill that threatened structures Sunday afternoon.The Santa Clara County Unit of Cal Fire first posted about the incident on its Twitter account at around 1:21 p.m. Sunday, saying that the fire was burning in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill on the 600 block of Pratt Lane. Some structures were being threatened as firefighters made their aggressive initial attackAbout 20 minutes later, Cal Fire confirmed that firefighters were able stopped forward progress of the incident, called the Pratt Fire, at about one half an acre. The threat to structures mitigated with some vehicles involved, Cal Fire said. Crews will remain on the scene to monitor the fire and mop up.
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — For the second time in two years, a wildfire is threatening property owned by Camp Krem. This time, it's nearly 200 miles from the Boulder Creek camp destroyed by theCZU Lightning Complex fires. In 2020, Camp Krem was forced to evacuate as the CZU Lightning...
The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District announced that Interim Fire Chief David J. Sargenti will be named their permanent chief beginning in August.
The post Monterey Regional Fire District name new Fire Chief appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey County has announced an emergency closure for River Road near Gonzales. River Road, at Fairview Road, will be closed starting Tuesday, August 2, and will remain closed until Wednesday, August 31. The county said a detour will be set up around the construction. Drivers will...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — The Monterey County Board of Supervisors passed an emergency ordinance to try and deal with the illegal camping problem along the highway between the Carmel River and the San Luis Obispo County line. The ordinance prompts the fines for illegal campers to increase to $1,000. With...
LATEST July 25, 9:07 a.m. Monday's air quality advisory was extended through Wednesday as the Bay Area Air Quality Management District forecasts winds will continue to carry wildfire smoke over the Bay Area this week. "We’re expecting good to moderate air quality in the Bay Area with smoke aloft at...
BEN LOMOND, Calif. — On Monday the California Highway Patrol reported that a Ben Lomond man died in a vehicle crash over the weekend. According to the CHP, Damian Lanctot, 39, of Ben Lomond, was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road, near Western Ave., around 2:15 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.
AROMAS, Calif. — The San Benito County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted homicide in the Aromas area. Investigators said the victim called dispatch around 9:15 p.m. Sunday to report that he had been shot. A second caller reported hearing three gunshots in the area of the Monterey RV...
A structure fire that occurred Saturday night caused the Fremont Fire Department (FFD) to close down Washington Boulevard for a few hours, according to a Nixle release shared by Fremont Police Department (FPD).
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 58-year-old man from Seaside, California was found dead in a pool in Southwest Bakersfield Home on July 17th. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Jose Garcia Casillas was found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool. He was transported to Mercy Southwest hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — CAL FIRE and the National Parks Service continue to monitor and battle fires across California. The Anzar Fire started Thursday in San Benito County between Gilroy and Salinas, west of Aromas, CAL FIRE said. The fire has burned 86 acres and is 0% contained. The Slate Fire, which also started Thursday, ignited […]
A newly repaved street in a California community is causing confusion for drivers and community members. "I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work, and I thought, 'Woah, this is the strangest thing I’ve seen,'" said Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez. The city redesigned the...
SALINAS, Calif. — A group of thieves burglarized a Sunglass Hut located at Northridge Mall and are believed to have been involved in a similar burglary in Gilroy later the same day. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - July 27) According to Salinas police investigators, a group of...
SAN JOSE -- An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay has closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 Monday morning, according to CHP.The accident on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose was first reported by the 511.org Twitter account at around 9:23 a.m., at which time CHP issued a severe traffic alert.About two hours later, the southbound connector remained closed. Authorities did not provide details regarding the accident or the injuries sustained beyond the fact that there were injuries and that the collision involved an overturned tractor trailer.Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Alternate routes were advised. CHP confirmed that the connector ramp had reopened at around 12:40 p.m., over three hours after the incident happened.
SAN JOSE (BCN) — A male driver died in a crash into a concrete barrier in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Charcot and O’Toole avenues, where officers found a 2009 gray Honda sedan had crashed into a barrier associated with Interstate Highway 880, San Jose police said.
Comments / 1