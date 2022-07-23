ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Uber Admits Massive 2016 Data Breach Coverup, Cooperates With Feds

SFGate
 4 days ago

Ride-share juggernaut Uber Technologies, Inc. has entered a non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors to resolve a criminal investigation into the coverup of a significant data breach suffered by the company in 2016, federal authorities from the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday. As part of the agreement, Uber...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

OnPolitics: DOJ is questioning witnesses about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6

Hello, OnPolitics readers. President Joe Biden said he is "feeling great" after twice testing negative for COVID-19. The president first tested positive for the highly transmissible disease last Thursday. Biden, 79, has been allowed to discontinue strict isolation measures after testing negative Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning. The president...
POTUS
The Associated Press

FTC acts to block Meta from buying VR company, fitness app

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators on Wednesday took legal action to block Facebook parent Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg from acquiring virtual reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, asserting the deal would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws. Experts said it was the Federal Trade Commission’s first legal challenge to a Big Tech merger. The FTC filed a complaint in federal court in San Francisco against the tech giant based in Menlo Park, California, and its high-profile CEO seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the proposed acquisition. The regulators said that Meta already is a key player “at each level of the virtual reality sector,” owning the top-selling device, a leading app store, seven of the most successful developers in the sphere and one of the best-selling apps of all time.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy