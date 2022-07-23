Discount Drug Mart preparing to move

NORWALK — Discount Drug Mart is on the move.

The store will be moving to the old Giant Eagle building later this summer.

Pat Catan's was the former building tenant before closing in 2019. The store opened in 2016 in the building at 80 Whittlesey Ave., which at the time was nearly 12 years old and already had been home to three different grocery stores.

Tops Friendly Markets opened in the then-new building Oct. 20, 2004 and closed Dec. 8, 2006. Giant Eagle closed a year and one day after it replaced Tops. Valu King Food Market followed, occupying part of the building and lasted just six months.

See update and complete story in Saturday's Weekender edition.