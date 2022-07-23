ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego’s Weird History Makes SDCC a Lot Spookier

By Aaron Sagers
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Comic-Con is the domain of weirdos. What began in a hotel basement in 1970 as the one-day Golden State Comic-Minicon grew to become SDCC in 1973 and then Comic-Con International: San Diego (CCI) in 1995. It is the Super Bowl of pop culture fandom. It is a place where...

www.denofgeek.com

Thrillist

14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Diego with Oceanfront Views

There are approximately 2,792 different seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to statistics that we just made up. With 70 miles of coastline in San Diego County alone, along with Baja California and the whole Pacific Northwest, San Diegans enjoy a fresh seafood bounty that our landlocked counterparts can only dream of. From sweet, ready-to-slurp oysters to yellowtail, mahi-mahi, and marlin tacos, and an abundance of crustaceans ready to be doused in butter and served with soft rolls or with market fresh veggies, our choices from the briny deep are nearly limitless. Of course, the only thing that makes a great seafood dinner even better is a great view to go with it. We’ve rounded up our favorite oceanfront spots, from Oceanside to Imperial Beach:
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

COVID hotel closures left dozens of San Diegans without housing

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. Seventy “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego May Hear Loud ‘Booms' Wednesday. Don't Be Alarmed

Loud booms may be heard in parts of San Diego Wednesday but it's no cause for alarm -- it's just a ... cannon?. The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot plans to do some training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego from about 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, the base will be setting off some ceremonial cannon fire and playing warning messages over the loudspeaker, the MCRD said.
City
San Diego, CA
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego Business Journal

San Marcos Gets a Little Sweeter

Seyonna Hall is only 2 years old, but already she knows a good cookie when she sees – and tastes – one. Observing dozens of oversized plant-based cookies – from Chocolate Chip S’mores to Ube White Chocolate to Cosmic Brownie – the toddler chose a rainbow sprinkled one, her eyes growing nearly as big as the sweets behind a glass counter at.
SAN MARCOS, CA
sandiegoville.com

Tijuana-Style Hot Dog Sensation Doggos Gus On The Move In San Diego

A specialist in Tijuana-style bacon-wrapped hot dogs, Doggos Gus is on the move in San Diego and will soon shutter its Imperial Beach restaurant. In 2017, Gustavo Tonella took his mobile hot dog stand and installed it within now-defunct craft beer-centric Twisted Taps, taking over the food component at the then family-friendly bar and kitchen. Tonella, who started Doggos Gus in 2010, left the Twisted Taps kitchen in early summer 2018 to shift his focus to catering and events. In late 2019, Tonella took over the quaint space at 805 Seacoast Avenue previously occupied by Imperial Beach Buns (and IB Tacos before that) and reopened his brick-and-mortar restaurant in a new neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Tattoo artist puts art over pain

SAN DIEGO — For San Diego tattoo artist Forrest Lang, the answer to the question from a user on TikTok asking what his favorite tattoo he did was simple. It was covering up the pimp's initials on a young woman who was sex trafficked as a 14-year-old girl. Lang,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in San Diego, CA — 30 Top Places!

San Diego is an oceanfront city in California, home to many fun-filled attractions, glorious beaches, and outstanding eateries. It is the perfect place to go on a culinary getaway as you explore its many fantastic breakfast spots. Quench your appetite by dining at eateries boasting topping-loaded buttermilk pancakes, benedicts with...
KPBS

Viral COVID load in San Diego wastewater sharply increasing

The results of wastewater testing are showing a dramatic increase in the presence of the COVID-19 virus in San Diego County. Then, details on a bill Governor Gavin Newsom signed Friday that would allow private citizens to sue gun makers for deaths from firearms banned in California. Next, the U.S. Monkeypox outbreak is swiftly expanding and in these early days of its spread, people can spend days in search of the right diagnosis. And, the project to transform San Diego’s Central Embarcadero went before Port Commissioners and the public last week. And the verdict is--- it needs more work. Then, the latest on a plan to transform northeast Mission Bay to include a campground, open space and most importantly marshland for bird and marine life habitat. Next, the Baja California legislature overwhelmingly voted to ban the pseudoscienctific practice that claims to change people’s sexual orientation but the governor vetoed the ban in favor of regulations. Finally, Comic-Con is over but for some artists who went to portfolio reviews their work may just be beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Is the Housing Boom in San Diego Over?

San Diego is one of the fastest cooling housing markets in the entire country, according to Redfin. Of the top 10 fastest cooling housing markets listed, San Diego takes the eighth spot. This comes after home values were red-hot and appreciating rapidly in the San Diego area. “The last two...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rottentomatoes.com

2022 San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Gallery

Comic-Con International: San Diego has returned to form with a live event and cosplayers have also returned in force — some with The Force. Have a look at what 2022 Comic-Con had to offer.
SAN DIEGO, CA

