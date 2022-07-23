ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

PATRIK LAINE SAYS HIS HANDS SHOOK WHEN HE LEARNED ABOUT THE JOHNNY GAUDREAU SIGNING

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a new era for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Once thought of as a club that star players couldn't wait to get away from, the team landed the hottest free agent on the market in Johnny Gaudreau, as well as locking up sniper Patrik Laine to a new four-year deal. Laine...

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: Post-2022 NHL Draft

During general manager Steve Yzerman’s tenure, the Detroit Red Wings have steadily maintained one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. Their pool routinely ranks as one of the top-five groups in the league, and the additions made at the 2022 draft have only helped solidify their pool’s standing as one of the best.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

NEWLY ACQUIRED DETROIT RED WING D MARK PYSYK OUT 4-6 MONTHS

One problem GMs face is that when they sign a player & shortly after that player requires surgery, they have to foot the bill. Well technically, the team's insurance does anyway, but still it can't be a fun experience when a GM signs a player & that player all of a sudden requires surgery.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS' FIVE-YEAR PLAN DOES NOT LOOK PROMISING TO TOEWS

The Chicago Blackhawks have started what seems to be a lengthy rebuild process this offseason, and Hawks captain Jonathan Toews does not seem too excited about that idea. "At the end of the day, we're talking about a five-plus-year process, according to Kyle," Toews told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "So that part of it doesn't sound appealing to me at all. I can't speak for (Patrick Kane), but I definitely feel that the amount of turnover our team has gone through every single year these last three or four years, that's where it gets really, really draining. And exhausting."
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI CONNECTED TO SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM

Free agent forward Nazem Kadri has had plenty of interest come his way during free agency. The 31-year-old helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last season, and is looking for a big pay day. Now, one surprise Eastern Conference team appears to have entered the race to get him.
NHL
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

JACK JOHNSON CELEBRATES HIS DAY WITH THE STANLEY CUP IN A UNIQUE WAY

We've seen tons of great and fun things done during a player's day with the Stanley Cup over the years. From different foods and drinks, to perfect poses, it would be fairly hard to try something that hasn't been done before. Jack Johnson just may have done it. According to...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

FLYERS PROSPECT BOBBY BRINK EXPECTED TO MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME

The Philadelphia Flyers received a tough blow on Tuesday, at is has been confirmed that prospect Bobby Brink will miss approximately five months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. Brink, 21, was selected by the Flyers in the second-round (34 overall) of the 2019...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

2022 TOP PROSPECTS POWER RANKINGS

Ranking prospects across any professional sports league can be extremely difficult, but especially in the NHL. There is tons of talent, and trying to separate each youngster is a task on its own. After reading through a list made by The Athletic's Scott Wheeler, I was inspired to make a list of my own. Of course, any of these players could be the next superstar or bust as well, here is how they all panned out.
NHL

