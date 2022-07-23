PATRIK LAINE SAYS HIS HANDS SHOOK WHEN HE LEARNED ABOUT THE JOHNNY GAUDREAU SIGNING

The Chicago Blackhawks have started what seems to be a lengthy rebuild process this offseason, and Hawks captain Jonathan Toews does not seem too excited about that idea. "At the end of the day, we're talking about a five-plus-year process, according to Kyle," Toews told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "So that part of it doesn't sound appealing to me at all. I can't speak for (Patrick Kane), but I definitely feel that the amount of turnover our team has gone through every single year these last three or four years, that's where it gets really, really draining. And exhausting."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO