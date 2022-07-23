ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shock video shows Russian missile strike port just hours after saying it wouldn't

By Washington Examiner Staff
 4 days ago

A video has emerged showing the moment a Russian missile hit a port in Odesa, Ukraine, just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there.

The footage was shot by an eyewitness and shows the moment of impact before plumes of smoke rise from the port.

After the strike, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink said the Kremlin "must be held to account."

"Outrageous. Russia strikes the port city of Odesa less than 24 hours after signing an agreement to allow shipments of agricultural exports. The Kremlin continues to weaponize food. Russia must be held to account," the tweet read.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the missile strike in a statement Saturday afternoon, in which he accused Russia of violating the shipment deal it had made.

"Just 24 hours after finalizing a deal to allow the resumption of Ukrainian agricultural exports through the Black Sea, Russia breached its commitments by attacking the historic port from which grain and agricultural exports would again be transported under this arrangement," Blinken's statement read. "The Kremlin continues to show disregard for the safety and security of millions of civilians as it perpetuates its assault on Ukraine. Russia is starving Ukraine of its economic vitality and the world of its food supply through the effective blockade of the Black Sea."


Blinken added that the attack "casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia’s commitment to yesterday’s deal and undermines the work of the UN, Turkey, and Ukraine to get critical food to world markets. Russia bears responsibility for deepening the global food crisis and must stop its aggression and fully implement the deal to which it has agreed."

Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. Command spokeswoman Nataliya Humenyuk said no grain storage facilities were hit, and she said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the U.N. and Turkey under the Istanbul agreement,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said. “In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for a global food crisis.”

Nikolenko described the missile strike on the 150th day of Russia’s war in Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “spit in the face of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made great efforts to reach agreement.”

Guterres’s office said the U.N. chief “unequivocally condemns” the strikes.

“Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets,” the Guterres statement said. “These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe. Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative.”


During a Friday signing ceremony in Istanbul, Guterres hailed the deals to open Ukraine’s ports in Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny to commercial food exports as “a beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.”

The agreements sought to clear the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and some Russian exports of grain and fertilizer that have been blocked by the war. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and naval blockade of its ports halted shipments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address that the agreements offered “a chance to prevent a global catastrophe — a famine that could lead to political chaos in many countries of the world, in particular in the countries that help us.”

The head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, said on Twitter that the Odesa strike coming so soon after the endorsement of the Black Sea ports deal illustrated “the Russian diplomatic dichotomy.”

Along with the strike on Odesa, Russia’s military fired a barrage of missiles Saturday at an airfield and a railway facility in central Ukraine, killing at least three people, while Ukrainian forces launched rocket strikes on river crossings in a Russian-occupied southern region.

The attacks on key infrastructure marked new attempts by the warring parties to tip the scales of the grinding conflict in their favor.

Comments / 21

Zeek
2d ago

Whether or not it was Russia..When somebody like Putin lies as much as he has, ppl tend to not believe him. It all mean nothing of course, but we shall see what goes downl

Reply
4
Kempka
3d ago

This makes no sense. Why would Putin sabotage his own propaganda victory? This wasn't Russia's doing IMO. Inside job. Orchestrated.

Reply
6
GSD
4d ago

I did not think this would last a day… it didn’t last four hours…

Reply
9
Country
Russia
