Hoopeston Police said bikes are found
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Hoopeston Police said they have recovered missing items.
Police said they found a white Panama Jack bicycle, a black Mongoose bicycle, and a purple Roadmaster bicycle.
HPD said the owners may come to the department to claim their bikes, but must prove ownership.
