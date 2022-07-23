ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopeston, IL

Hoopeston Police said bikes are found

By Christy Jankowski
 4 days ago

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Hoopeston Police said they have recovered missing items.

Police said they found a white Panama Jack bicycle, a black Mongoose bicycle, and a purple Roadmaster bicycle.

HPD said the owners may come to the department to claim their bikes, but must prove ownership.

