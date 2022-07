Call of Duty’s Season Four Reloaded update is now live in both Warzone and Vanguard, and a new weapon has been added to both games. The Vargo-S assault rifle is here, and it’s unlockable with a simple in-game challenge that can be done in either Warzone or Vanguard, so whichever game a player prefers to play, it can be done. Activision said the AR, which is the fourth new weapon added during the current season, trades its firepower for accuracy and fire rate, so it should be a good option for anything but close-range encounters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO