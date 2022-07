LOLO, Mont. - The Lolo community is exploring the potential of a resort tax to help fund improvements to its infrastructure, as the community grows. Engineering reports show Lolo needs upwards of $18 million in improvements to its sewer and water system. There's $8 million of ARPA funding available as of July 2022, leaving a $10 million dollar gap. The resort tax would be used to help bridge that gap.

