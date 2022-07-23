33-year-old man hurt after a fiery crash in Robinson Township (Robinson Township, MI)
Nationwide Report
A 33-year-old man was hurt following a fiery crash Friday afternoon in Robinson Township. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on 120th Avenue just north of Winans Street [...]
