Robinson Township, MI

33-year-old man hurt after a fiery crash in Robinson Township (Robinson Township, MI)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

33-year-old man hurt after a fiery crash in Robinson Township (Robinson Township, MI)

A 33-year-old man was hurt following a fiery crash Friday afternoon in Robinson Township. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on 120th Avenue just north of Winans Street [...]

Nationwide Report

Man dead after a two-vehicle collision along north side of Lake Tahoe (Tahoe City, CA)

Man dead after a two-vehicle collision along north side of Lake Tahoe (Tahoe City, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Tuesday morning, a man driving a golf cart on a highway lost his life following a rear-ended collision along north side of Lake Tahoe. As per the initial information, the fatal crash took place on westbound Highway 28 in Tahoe City just after 6:20 a.m. [...]
TAHOE CITY, CA
wkzo.com

5-year-old dies in Comstock Township crash; MSP investigating

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash in Kalamazoo County where a 5-year-old girl died on Saturday, July 23. It happened on Sprinkle Road and H Avenue in Comstock Township. Authorities say the driver of a van carrying the 5-year-old was traveling eastbound on...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Crop duster plane crashes into Montcalm Co. field

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A small crop duster plane crashed into a field in Montcalm County Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet by MSP. The pilot of the plane told state police that the engine failed so they had to do a hard landing in a bean and wheat field in Crystal Township.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 Michigan men arrested when officials break up drug deal, find fentanyl in car

BEULAH, Mich. – Five Michigan men were arrested when officials broke up a drug deal and found fentanyl in one vehicle and cash in the other, according to authorities. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team said they identified a spot in Beulah, Michigan, where a drug deal was going to take place. They identified two vehicles involved in the transaction, officials said.
BEULAH, MI
townbroadcast.com

Garage fire in Wayland city summons 3 departments

A garage fire Monday afternoon summoned the Wayland, Yankee Springs and Leighton Township Fire Departments. The blaze at a house on the corner of Dahlia and Park streets in the city was handled quickly, but traffic had to be rerouted for a spell from Park and Dahlia streets.
WAYLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother, teen daughter living in fear after Michigan parole officer shares their info with abuser

A man who beat his wife and sexually abused his daughter when she was just 3 years old has their information after his parole officer shared it with him. The mother, who we’ll call Kelly, and her daughter, Lucy, fled the state and changed their identities when Lucy’s father was convicted and sentenced to prison. Now they’re fearing for their lives because their attacker is on parole and has their information.
TROY, MI
WLNS

Officials rescue three unconscious people in restaurant

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Three people were treated with Narcan inside a restaurant Friday. At 10:42 p.m. Ingham County received numerous 911 calls to report that several people inside Rocky’s Roadhouse were not breathing. Upon arriving, deputies located three people unconscious and in various stages of cardiac arrest.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police K9 finds missing woman in 75-foot ravine in Northern Michigan

CUSTER, MI – A missing 58-year-old woman was found by a police K9 after she fell down a 75-foot ravine in Northern Michigan recently, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office believes the Custer woman was injured and stuck in the ravine for up to 24 hours before she was found by rescuers, police said. It took about 10 minutes of tracking for K9 Diego to locate her.
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

