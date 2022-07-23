ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Pal Taylor Swift: ‘30, Nerdy and Worthy’

By Miranda Siwak
 4 days ago
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Taylena forever! Selena Gomez rang in her milestone 30th birthday with a special assist from bestie Taylor Swift.

“30, nerdy and worthy,” the Rare Beauty founder, 30, captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram snap with the “All Too Well” songstress, 32. In the snap, the ladies huddled close for the camera as Swift help up the numbers “3” and “0” to represent her pal’s age. In a second photo, Gomez couldn’t contain her laughter while opening up a wrapped present.

While neither the Only Murders in the Building star nor the Pennsylvania native have further disclosed details from Gomez’s birthday festivities, fans loved seeing these two besties reunited.

“TAYLENA STANS RISE,” one social media follower commented. Another added: “Icons queens lovers everything and more.”

Swift and Gomez have long been fast friends after meeting while dating brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, respectively, in 2008. While the BFFs’ relationships with two-thirds of the Jonas Brothers didn’t pan out, they’ve remained a staple in one another’s corner.

“I knew from when I met [Selena] I would always have her back,” the “London Boy” singer — who’s been dating Joe Alwyn since May 2017 — told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, for her part, told the WSJ that the duo “clicked instantly” and found a deep bond.

“We both went through s–t at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age,” Gomez recalled to the outlet.

Swift can count the Disney Channel alum as one of the members of her famed “squad,” which also includes Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran and the Haim sisters.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

“In my 20s I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend,” the “Shake It Off” musician explained in an Elle essay in May 2019. “So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone.”

She continued at the time: “Something about ‘we’re in our young 20s!’ hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family. And maybe they will be for the rest of your life. Or maybe they’ll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever. It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories.”

Hours before Swift met up with the Texas native to celebrate her big 3-0, she surprised British concertgoers during Haim’s London concert.

“I haven’t been on a stage in a very long time,” the Cats actress told the crowd on Thursday, July 21, before they teamed up for a remixed “Love Story” duet. “It’s nice. It’s very nice. But, you know, when I heard that my girls [Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim] were playing in London at the O2 [Arena], I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to see that.’ And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people that also thought that.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

AOL Corp

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shared an Update and New Photo of Their Baby Girl Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sharing how they're settling into parenthood. Chopra recently posted a new photo of their daughter, Malti Marie, on her Instagram, while Jonas gave an update on her health. Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU after being born via surrogate in January. Chopra and Jonas took her home in May, they revealed on Mother's Day.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
