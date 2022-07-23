ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunk Florida Man Calls 911 Because “Girlfriend Wished To Eat Sour Patch Kids”

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago

In Florida, particularly in regards to Florida man, anything goes. In this case, Sour Patch Kids and alcohol are to blame for this report.

According to deputies, on July 16 at 11:45 pm a call to 911 was received from 37-year-old Joshua James Alan Larson.

Larson reported that his “Girlfriend wished to eat Sour Patch Kids.”

When deputies arrived at Larson’s residence in Madeira Beach, he was questioned as to why he needed law enforcement involvement, Larson just “smiled and walked away” with no explanation.

37-year-old Joshua James Alan Larson

According to an affidavit, while Larson was being placed under arrest for Misuse of the 911 system, he refused to put his hands behind his back and was forced to his stomach.

The arresting deputy said, “I tried to place his right hand behind his back. The defendant still would not cooperate and brought his right hand above his head, tensing it so that I could not move it.”

Larson was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges for the Sour Patch Kids call to 911 and 2 charges of resisting an officer.

Larson was released from jail on the condition of wearing a “continuous alcohol monitor” while awaiting court.

Comments / 26

Mike Mccarthy
4d ago

gee if she was eating Skittles no telling what would have happened 🙄

Reply(3)
14
