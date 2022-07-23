ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

Sampson County sheriff’s deputy shot while responding to a stolen vehicle call

By Richard Stradling
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

A Sampson County sheriff’s deputy was shot and seriously wounded while responding to a report of a stolen car early Saturday morning.

Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was airlifted to a regional trauma center and had surgery Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. A GoFundMe page to raise money to help with Emanuel’s recovery says she was shot several times in the leg.

The sheriff’s office said one suspect was arrested but that deputies continued to look for a second man they thought was involved. Deputies later ruled that out and called off their search, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting took place on Hayne Stretch Road, outside Roseboro, just after 2 a.m. Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, Emanuel responded to a call about a stolen motor vehicle and found the vehicle and two men near where Hayne Stretch meets Butler Island Road.

“Shortly after making contact with the suspects, the deputy called for assistance,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s department. “A second deputy responding to the scene discovered that the initial responding deputy had been shot.”

Emanuel was taken by patrol car to Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton before being airlifted. She was listed in stable condition Saturday.

Meanwhile, officers from several agencies, including the State Highway Patrol and sheriff’s departments in neighboring Bladen and Cumberland, began searching for two men thought to be involved.

At about 4:45 a.m., they arrested Michael A. Walthall Jr. of Pennsylvania on nearby Sir Lane. The sheriff’s office later charged Walthall, 46, with several crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while impaired.

He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Clinton on Aug. 19.

Emanuel has been with the sheriff’s department for a little more than two years. In a Facebook post Sunday, Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said Emanuel is “recovering well, but still has a long road ahead,” and asked people to keep her and her family in their thoughts and prayers.

“I pray that her recovery is speedy,” Thornton wrote in another post Saturday. “I cannot imagine the anguish she is going through. I know God will carry her through.”

Comments / 2

Related
cbs17

2 Cumberland County teens busted with stolen guns, Hoke County deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens were arrested after deputies found them with two stolen guns during a Hoke County traffic stop Sunday, officials said. Deputies were on patrol around 11:50 p.m. in an area just west of Fayetteville when the driver of a car “fled away” from officers, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17

Woman seriously injured after Fayetteville shooting: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was shot overnight in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Village Drive in Fayetteville. Officers said when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. The victim was taken...
WNCT

Kinston man charged with murder, given $2M bond

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department believes all of the people directly responsible for a recent string of shootings in the city are in custody following another arrest Tuesday. Calvin Suggs has been charged with aiding and abetting a murder, and aiding and abetting an attempted murder, in connection to three shootings, two […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Sampson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Sampson County, NC
City
Clinton, NC
cbs17

3rd arrest made after man killed in shooting near Spring Lake, deputies say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A third arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that took place near Spring Lake one week ago, Harnett County officials said Tuesday. The shooting was reported last Tuesday just before 6 p.m. along Thoroughbred Lane near Spring Lake, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
WNCT

Arrests made after two killed in three separate Kinston shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has arrested two people in connection to three shootings that happened there early Monday where two people were shot and killed. Officials said Ervin Lee Waters Jr. has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was taken into custody in Greenville with […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The State Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
sandhillssentinel.com

Crains Creek Fire Department responds to rollover accident

Crains Creek Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident near Cameron Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 690 and McPherson Road, said Crains Creek Fire Department on its social media page. “Upon arrival the driver of the car was out of the vehicle and driver of...
CAMERON, NC
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies and homicide investigators are on scene on McCallum Road in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said more information will be released later. Count on News13 for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Homicide investigation underway in Maxton area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed homicide and crime scene investigators are on a scene Sunday afternoon. Wilkins added the incident happened on McCallum Road in the Maxton area of Robeson County. When deputies arrived on the scene they found Kendrick Shane Locklear, 26,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 arrested, 1 found with drugs in home break-in: Selma police

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Selma Police Department say they arrested two people who broke into a home Friday. Police say they received a call about a break-in in progress at home on N. Pollock St. in the area near Selma Elementary School. When they got to...
SELMA, NC
WMBF

Woman shot while driving in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman was shot in the arm while driving in an area of Lumberton on Friday, according to police. The Lumberton Police Department said the 22-year-old victim was driving on Caton Road when people from another vehicle that pulled up beside her opened fire. The victim’s...
LUMBERTON, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
8K+
Followers
455
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy