Local youth learn on Water Sciences Day

Left to right: students Evan Norton and Amelia Splain learning about water and polymer from Instructor Robin Splain PPL Electric Utilities and James V. Brown Library

Williamsport, Pa. — On Tuesday, July 19, local children participated in James V. Brown Library's Water Sciences Day. During the program, kids learned about water and how it interacts with things like oil and static electricity.

Water Sciences Day is part of the library's summer learning program, which aims to help children return to school ready to learn and read at their grade level. The program is supported in part by PPL Foundation's Cover to Cover initiative.

PPL Electric Utilities Regional Affairs Director Tracie Witter and James V. Brown Library Development, Marketing and Program Director Dana Brigandi during a visit with students in the summer learning series after they were presented with educational books thanks to a grant from the PPL Foundation’s Cover to Cover Program. PPL Electric Utilities and James V. Brown Library

During Tuesday's class, instructor Robin Splain was joined by PPL Electric Utilities Regional Affairs Director Tracie Witter to discuss water, oils, polymers, and electricity.

