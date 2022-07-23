17 commercial building permits sought June 19-23 in SE Mesa
Commercial building permits listed June 19-23 in Mesa City Council District 6 in southeast Mesa are, according to the city’s website (by address, date issued or in review, description, value, type of work and contractor or applicant):
- 11202 E. Germann Road No. 2; June 20; issued; add a wet fire sprinkler system in new storage racks; $15,000; commercial/industrial projects; Complete Fire Protection Inc./Brent Keaveney
- 8048 E. Germann Road; June 20; issued; new prekindergarten building to be on a 14.3-acre site; $3,275,118; commercial/industrial projects; Bleuwave General Contracting LLC/HDA Architects
- 1846 S. Sossaman Road; June 20; issued; this submission is primarily to bring the off-site utilities onto this development’s site prior to the city of Mesa’s completion of a road widening project; not listed; other commercial; Archistruct LLC/Cherry Street Apartments LLC.
- 11202 E. Germann Road No. 15; June 20; fees paid; install new piping and sprinkler heads in the new TRW building 15 I-bay; $6,500; other commercial; Complete Fire Protection Inc./Brent Keaveney.
- 6202 S. Ellsworth Road; June 20; issued; at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, this is a use permit for four temporary construction trailers to be used as construction offices while lots are under construction; $12,000; other commercial; Gray Construction/Angie Couden.
- 2509 S. Power Road No. 103; June 20; issued; tenant improvement of an existing 2,254-square-feet office suite to add new offices at existing open office area; $420,422; tenant improvement (interior only); Stevens Leinweber Construction Inc./Adaptive Architects Inc.
- 2919 S. Ellsworth Road No. 106; June 20; in review; installation of fire sprinkler monitoring system; not listed; other commercial; Darcy Otis/Control Engineering/Jenco Inc.
- 6206 E. Test Drive; June 20; in review; scope of work includes a new Lexus brand wall and new exterior lighting; not listed; other commercial; Jason Otero.
- 6555 E. Southern Ave.; June 21; fees due; this is an open-air haunted maze, PBI, maximum occupancy of 40 at a time; $500; other commercial; Sanctum of Horror.
- 3745 S. Power Road; June 21; in review; install a fire sprinkler system; not listed; other commercial; not listed.
- 10059 E. Southern Ave.; June 21; in review; new restaurant building with drive-thru; not listed; commercial/industrial projects; Kimley-Horn.
- 10954 E. Pecos Road; June 22; fees due; changes to an existing AT&T antenna array; $20,000; macro cell site; Richard Hofman.
- 3524 S. 94th Place; June 22; issued; this is a use permit for a temporary construction field office for use by the project manager, project coordinator and lead builders; not listed; other commercial; Nitti Builders LLC.
- 6846 E. Warner Road; June 23; certificate of occupancy issued; installation of fire alarm system; $9,000; other commercial; Pyroguard Alarms LLC.
- 1051 S. Crismon Road; June 23; in review; new multi-family residential project consisting of one single-story clubhouse building, five three-story apartment buildings, two two-story apartment buildings and three single-story garage buildings, totaling 156 dwelling units; not listed; not listed; not listed.
- 7759 E. Velocity Way; June 23; in review; project building shall be a 40-feet-tall, one-story shell building with truck loading docks, with interior space totaling 250,150 square feet; not listed; commercial/industrial projects; Glenn Klipfel.
- 1452 S. Ellsworth Road No. 285; June 23; in review; baseball backstop replacement; not listed; other commercial; Katy James.
