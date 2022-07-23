ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

17 commercial building permits sought June 19-23 in SE Mesa

By Independent Newsmedia
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngFGl_0gqHFxk600

Commercial building permits listed June 19-23 in Mesa City Council District 6 in southeast Mesa are, according to the city’s website (by address, date issued or in review, description, value, type of work and contractor or applicant):

  • 11202 E. Germann Road No. 2; June 20; issued; add a wet fire sprinkler system in new storage racks; $15,000; commercial/industrial projects; Complete Fire Protection Inc./Brent Keaveney
  • 8048 E. Germann Road; June 20; issued; new prekindergarten building to be on a 14.3-acre site; $3,275,118; commercial/industrial projects; Bleuwave General Contracting LLC/HDA Architects
  • 1846 S. Sossaman Road; June 20; issued; this submission is primarily to bring the off-site utilities onto this development’s site prior to the city of Mesa’s completion of a road widening project; not listed; other commercial; Archistruct LLC/Cherry Street Apartments LLC.
  • 11202 E. Germann Road No. 15; June 20; fees paid; install new piping and sprinkler heads in the new TRW building 15 I-bay; $6,500; other commercial; Complete Fire Protection Inc./Brent Keaveney.
  • 6202 S. Ellsworth Road; June 20; issued; at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, this is a use permit for four temporary construction trailers to be used as construction offices while lots are under construction; $12,000; other commercial; Gray Construction/Angie Couden.
  • 2509 S. Power Road No. 103; June 20; issued; tenant improvement of an existing 2,254-square-feet office suite to add new offices at existing open office area; $420,422; tenant improvement (interior only); Stevens Leinweber Construction Inc./Adaptive Architects Inc.
  • 2919 S. Ellsworth Road No. 106; June 20; in review; installation of fire sprinkler monitoring system; not listed; other commercial; Darcy Otis/Control Engineering/Jenco Inc.
  • 6206 E. Test Drive; June 20; in review; scope of work includes a new Lexus brand wall and new exterior lighting; not listed; other commercial; Jason Otero.
  • 6555 E. Southern Ave.; June 21; fees due; this is an open-air haunted maze, PBI, maximum occupancy of 40 at a time; $500; other commercial; Sanctum of Horror.
  • 3745 S. Power Road; June 21; in review; install a fire sprinkler system; not listed; other commercial; not listed.
  • 10059 E. Southern Ave.; June 21; in review; new restaurant building with drive-thru; not listed; commercial/industrial projects; Kimley-Horn.
  • 10954 E. Pecos Road; June 22; fees due; changes to an existing AT&T antenna array; $20,000; macro cell site; Richard Hofman.
  • 3524 S. 94th Place; June 22; issued; this is a use permit for a temporary construction field office for use by the project manager, project coordinator and lead builders; not listed; other commercial; Nitti Builders LLC.
  • 6846 E. Warner Road; June 23; certificate of occupancy issued; installation of fire alarm system; $9,000; other commercial; Pyroguard Alarms LLC.
  • 1051 S. Crismon Road; June 23; in review; new multi-family residential project consisting of one single-story clubhouse building, five three-story apartment buildings, two two-story apartment buildings and three single-story garage buildings, totaling 156 dwelling units; not listed; not listed; not listed.
  • 7759 E. Velocity Way; June 23; in review; project building shall be a 40-feet-tall, one-story shell building with truck loading docks, with interior space totaling 250,150 square feet; not listed; commercial/industrial projects; Glenn Klipfel.
  • 1452 S. Ellsworth Road No. 285; June 23; in review; baseball backstop replacement; not listed; other commercial; Katy James.

IN THIS ARTICLE
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
themesatribune.com

Mesa braces for big water cuts in 2023

New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa. That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big...
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

