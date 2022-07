Constable Glenn Morrison

Vincent Manfredi is a solid fiscal conservative, responsible business owner and one of the hardest working City Councilmembers it has been my pleasure to observe over the last eight years. I fully intend to vote for him, and I encourage you to do the same.

If you choose to vote for Vince, it will be one of the best decisions that you can make for the future of the city of Maricopa.