Netflix’s most expensive film to date, The Gray Man, has taken the world by storm. Stacked with impeccable actors and actresses like Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas and of course our leading man, Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man has become so instantly popular on the platform that it’s already spawned a sequel and spinoff. Following a former convict turned CIA asset as he unveils agency secrets that prompts a global manhunt, The Gray Man is madness at its finest. So, If you haven’t watched it, what are you waiting for? For those who’ve tuned in and can’t sit waiting around...

MOVIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO