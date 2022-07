Several areas in Crookston reported having no power in multiple parts of the town. The Otter Tail Power Company reported that the issue was due to multiple tree issues tangling and taking out wires during the storm on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Numerous tree branches and limbs took out and broke several cross-arms and downed a few conductors, which caused the outage. Otter Tail electric crews were out and restored the lines and power by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO