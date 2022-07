The Green Bay Packers knew they had to address their special teams woes this offseason if they wanted to field a complete team. Head coach Matt LaFleur went out and recruited former Raiders special teams coordinator and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia agreed to be the Packers new special teams coordinator. The New York native has coached football across five different decades and has been coaching in the NFL for the last two decades. On Wednesday, LaFleur spoke on the importance of Bisaccia to the team. "He brings an edge to us. There's no doubt... He's been doing it at a really high level for a really long time... He's got a lot of experience... I can't believe this guy is not a head coach somewhere."

