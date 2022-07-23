ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

Animal shelters see influx of surrendered pets due to inflation

By Roger Riley
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ht9aY_0gqHEaiq00

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone Area Humane Society has a special promotion on to encourage people to adopt cats and dogs from the shelter, located on the west edge of Boone.

The shelter is experiencing what is a national trend. More people are bringing their pets in for adoption, and listing the reason as inflation, making pet food too expensive for their budget. Some also say the increasing amount of money being required by landlords for a pet deposit is also a factor.

“The majority of what we’re seeing is because they don’t have the money to take care of the animals, the money to feed the animals, or vet care,” said Vanessa Heenan, Director of the  Boone Area Humane Society.  “Landlords, wherever they live, are requiring a deposit or rent for their pet and they can no longer afford that.

Officials release names of Maquoketa homicide victims

Heenan just returned from a national conference, where this trend was a big topic. Her goal, and that of other shelters, is to try to look for ways of keeping pets out of animal shelters.

“Our goal is to keep animals out of the shelter we don’t want your animals to come here, this is a scary place and it really should be the last resort,” said Heenan. “Don’t show up at the door at your local shelter right now, we are just so full and even our little shelter we have over 100 animals and there’s only a few of us that work here so just keep up with that.”

Heenan’s shelter also covers the entire Boone  County so they need to have room in the shelter to house strays they may pick up. She said there are resources in the community, so your local shelter may be able to assist you.

“We have Facebook pages that we can share your animal on the shelter so they don’t have to live in a cage,” said Heenan.  “We’re trying to get people to re-home their animals but to do it safely do not go on Craigslist, don’t give them to people you don’t know. you know we’re talking like friends, and family members, or maybe somebody at work.”

If you are looking for a pet or would like more information about The  Boone Area Humane Society, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 3

Related
algonaradio.com

Reports of “Funny Money” Floating through RAGBRAI

–While RAGBRAI is in the area, officials are receiving reports of some fake money floating around amongst the riders. Police in Pocahontas, where the riders stayed Monday night before heading to Emmetsburg today, posted pictures of some fake $20 bills that vendors had turned in once they were discovered. Officials...
EMMETSBURG, IA
WHO 13

Rebound COVID is ‘nasty,’ says Des Moines woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — The virus struck. Cyndee Davis, a retired health care worker, took a prescription. Symptoms improved. The prescription ended. Symptoms got worse. That’s been the struggle for Davis. “I’d say every bit as nasty as it first hit,” Davis said Tuesday from her home in Des Moines. Davis said that she first […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Boone, IA
County
Boone County, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
Boone, IA
Lifestyle
98.1 KHAK

Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
The Superficial

Is IKEA Coming To Iowa Or Des Moines?

IKEA has created a huge hype among the people of Iowa. To be more specific, people living in the city of Des Moines. Des Moines, a metro, is witnessing rapid growth in the Midwest of America. So, what is the buzz all about? Well, IKEA is the reason for the fuss. The word is that IKEA is planning to start an IKEA store in the city of Des Moines. However, so far no notification has been issued officially by IKEA. Hence, people are having their doubts. Do you have that doubt as well? If you have the doubt, continue reading this article and get your doubt cleared.
KIMT

Iowans asked to watch out for the spotted lanternfly

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to look for a pest that could seriously impact the state’s ag industry. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in Dallas County. Experts says the colorful but invasive and destructive insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam, and was accidentally introduced into Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been confirmed in eleven states and often spreads by the movement of infested material or items containing spotted lanternfly egg masses.
UPI News

Sewer cleaning project in Iowa causes toilets to overflow

July 25 (UPI) -- Residents of an Iowa city said maintenance being performed on the municipality's sanitary sewers is having an unusual side-effect -- causing their toilets to overflow. Locals in Johnston said their toilets have been overflowing in recent days as a result of the work being performed on...
JOHNSTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Inflation#Dog#Boone Co
KCCI.com

Boil order in effect in 6 Warren County communities

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — People in 6 Warren County communities are under a boil advisory. The Warren Water District asks people living in Milo, Martensdale, New Virginia, Truro, St. Charles and St. Mary's to boil all water used for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth. Tap water can be used...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman recounts horrific moment man killed 3 family members at campground

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recounting the terror at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Felicia Coe was camping at the park last week with her boyfriend and his 16- and 11-year-old sons. She says Friday was supposed to be a beautiful day exploring caves and nature before it took a turn for the worst.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KCAU 9 News

More Iowa schools, businesses seek active shooter training

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — An active threat can take place anywhere, anytime and Polk County Emergency Management is educating those who want to know how to act and react in these situations. Over the lunch hour on Tuesday, emergency management hosted a seminar on active threat preparedness. Polk...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa community faces growing issue with squatters

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The latest in a string of suspicious fires in Fort Dodge has been declared arson, although the Fire Department says the fires are not connected. A home at 502 N. 17th St. burned Wednesday. The property was supposed to be vacant, but neighbors say squatters had been living there all summer.
3 News Now

Fly away at the National Balloon Classic in Indianola, Iowa

Whenever someone mentions hot air balloons my mind immediately goes to the classic song "Up, Up and Away" by the Fifth Dimension. In Indianola, Iowa, riding in a beautiful balloon is a way of life. Each summer, about 70,000 people gather for a nine-day event at the National Balloon Classicational Balloon Classic. This year's classic runs from July 29 to August 6.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD: Woman stabbed at convenience store early Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a convenience store Tuesday morning. It happened at the QuikTrip in the 3900 block of SE 14th Street at about 6:15 a.m. Police said some sort of argument preceded the stabbing and...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Body Of Polk City Woman Found In Hamilton County

(Webster City, IA) — The body of a Polk City woman who was reported missing late last week has been discovered in rural Hamilton County. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons reported that a parked vehicle was in a field drive Monday morning north of Ellsworth. The car was registered to Sara Figgins of Polk City. After a search of the area, the deputies found the body of Figgins. There is no suspicion of foul play and no threat to the public. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed.
KCCI.com

Hot air balloon makes 'tight' landing in Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hot air balloons filled the skies over Des Moines Monday morning ahead of theNational Balloon Classic in Indianola this weekend. However, the planned flights did not go without a hitch. One balloon pilot made a landing in a backyard. The balloon landed in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy