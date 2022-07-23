Less than 1,000 without power after storms move through the region
MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power as storms move through the region.
According to the AES Ohio outages map, 988 customers are without power as of 11:05 p.m.
The majority of outages are being reported in the following counties:
- Darke County: 9
- Champaign County: 38
- Greene County: 111
- Miami County: 384
- Montgomery County: 255
- Shelby County: 25
- Logan County: 57
We will continue updating this story.
