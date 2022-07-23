Less than 1,000 without power after storms move through the region

Power Outages

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power as storms move through the region.

According to the AES Ohio outages map, 988 customers are without power as of 11:05 p.m.

The majority of outages are being reported in the following counties:

Darke County: 9

Champaign County: 38

Greene County: 111

Miami County: 384

Montgomery County: 255

Shelby County: 25

Logan County: 57

We will continue updating this story.

