Chandler, AZ

Suspect in custody after allegedly striking Chandler police cars trying to flee traffic stop

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHANDLER, AZ — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly struck multiple Chandler police cars trying to flee a...

www.abc15.com

AZFamily

Woman dead, 2 kids hospitalized after speeding driver causes crash in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and several others, including two kids, are in the hospital after a speeding driver caused a serious crash in Tolleson on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., police say a man was speeding on 99th Avenue when he hit a crossover SUV carrying five people that was trying to turn left to jump onto Interstate 10. A woman was thrown from the CUV and died at the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Driver injured after allegedly fleeing police, causing crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A driver is being treated at a hospital after allegedly fleeing from police and causing a crash in Mesa Monday evening. At about 7 p.m., the driver, who has not yet been identified, was involved in a family fight near University and Val Vista Drive when this all started, according to Mesa police.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa family fight suspect followed by police speeds, crashes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tried to stop a man who fled from police after a family fight, but he ended up crashing in the Mesa area on Monday night. Police said they were called out to a domestic violence situation near University and Val Vista drives around 6:45 p.m. Sgt. Chuck Trapani with Mesa Police said the police helicopter spotted 45-year-old Phillip Penneman leaving the scene in a Hyundai Sonata. Officers in the air told officers on the ground, who tried to stop him, but he sped off, police said. Officers said they backed off and used their helicopter to follow Penneman. He eventually got on the U.S. 60., where officers called on the Department of Public Safety to help with its helicopter.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Questions remain after deadly crash involving rideshare vehicle in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - As an investigation into a deadly crash in north Phoenix continues, questions of who is financially liable for the crash are starting to surface. The incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird. According to initial statements, Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. on July 22, and found multiple crashed cars, with one fully engulfed in flames.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after being shot and crashing into a tree overnight. Officers were called to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road late Monday night for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a tree.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arrest made after November 2021 murder of 19-year-old Glendale man

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an arrest has been made after the shooting death of a young man in November 2021. The incident occurred near 16th Street and Baseline Road. Police say 19-year-old Angel Reyes was found dead on the street around 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound. According...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Wrong-way driver involved in crash with semi-truck in the West Valley

MORRISTOWN, AZ — A wrong-way driver is in custody after a wrong-way crash in the West Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred after 3 a.m. along US 60 near milepost 124, south of Morristown. The wrong-way driver reportedly crashed into a semi-truck, but fortunately,...
MORRISTOWN, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigating after woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters found the subject, who was beyond resuscitation efforts, on a trail near Seventh and Peoria avenues in the North Mountain Park area. Police detectives took over the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shooting

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A man and a woman were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Casa Grande that left a man with serious injuries. Casa Grande Police say 47-year-old Esiquiel Mata and 34-year-old Amber Beets were arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting that happened on July 19 near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

3 men shot in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving three victims near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of a shooting. Three men were taken to a hospital, but 26-year-old Sergio Bugarin Casas later died of his injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria crash leads to pursuit, ends in fire at White Tank Mountains

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a vehicle pursuit started after someone allegedly drove away from the scene of a crash and ended with the driver's vehicle on fire in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park. Police responded to reports of a crash near 75th and Grand avenues Sunday...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Five people, including two children, hospitalized after crash in Chandler

CHANDLER — Five people, including two children, were hospitalized after a crash near Frye and Alma School roads Sunday night. Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Police say one other person was also taken to the hospital. ABC15 ground...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman found dead on North Mountain Park trail, fire officials say

PHOENIX — A woman was found dead along a North Mountain Park trail Tuesday morning. Phoenix police say fire crews located the woman on a mountain trail near 7th and Peoria avenues. Officials say the woman was beyond resuscitation efforts but no further information was immediately available. Phoenix police...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Serious injuries reported in rollover crash on I-10 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least one person has been seriously hurt in a rollover crash on I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley. The accident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 under Loop 202 in west Phoenix. It involves at least two cars, one of which rolled over. Two lanes, including the HOV lane, are closed on eastbound I-10 in that area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Yuma man accused of fatally stabbing brother, sister-in-law

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say a man is accused of fatally stabbing his younger brother and sister-in-law at a Yuma home. Yuma police said Tuesday that 63-year-old Jerry Klahn has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police say officers responded to a domestic...
YUMA, AZ

