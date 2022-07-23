First Alert Forecast: Heat advisory in effect all weekend

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/23 Saturday 10 a.m. update 02:02

Welcome to day five of our heat wave! It'll be uncomfortably hot all weekend, but Sunday will definitely feel the worst.

Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Like yesterday, dew points will mix out a bit later on, so heat indices will only be a few degrees higher. Still, it'll feel plenty humid.

A late day storm can't be ruled out in the mountains far north and west. There will be some relief at the beaches, but still hot with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.

It'll feel downright tropical overnight with lows near 80 in the city and 70s for the suburbs. Again, besides a storm in the mountains, we'll stay dry.

Sunday will be peak heat as temps soar into the upper 90s (and even 100 for some spots inland). Oppressive humidity levels will make it feel more like 100 to 105+ degrees in the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until Sunday evening. There's about a 20 to 30 percent chance of an isolated pop-up storm in the afternoon, mainly far north and west, and along the sea breeze boundaries.

Heading into Monday, it'll be a close call whether the park hits 90 degrees or more again. It depends on the timing of approaching storms in the afternoon. Of course, we can't break heat like this without the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.

That'll be something to keep an eye on Monday afternoon. Behind the front, temps will drop back closer to summer norms for midweek, mainly in the mid to upper 80s.

Things can quickly take a turn in heat like this, so be sure to stay hydrated, seek cool places, and stay safe this weekend!

Click here to find a cooling center or here to find a public pool or call 311.