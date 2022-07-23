Full 2022 NBA offseason grades for Hawks

clutchpoints.com
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets
Kevin Durant is now reportedly set to sit down with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai as his trade saga drags on. He’s already indicated that he wants out, but at this point, Brooklyn’s insane trade demands are making things very difficult for both KD and rival teams that might be interested in the former league […] The post ‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team.
Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves
New Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman immediately met with reporters following the Detroit Tigers loss on Monday night. But the loss was the last thing on anyone’s mind. The Tigers traded Grossman to the Braves following the game in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kris Anglin. The 32-year-old is a free agent at season’s end. […] The post Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
3 way too early bold Sixers predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Sixers are coming off an impressive offseason in which they successfully worked the margins to improve their complementary players. While a tampering investigation is still hanging over the franchise, the bottom line is they brought back James Harden on a more team-friendly deal and some familiar teammates from his Houston days along with him. […] The post 3 way too early bold Sixers predictions for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s disrespectful’: Hawks star Dejounte Murray embarrasses defender with street ball move in Drew League
The Atlanta Hawks got a glimpse of their new backcourt duo ahead of the regular season. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young linked up on Sunday in the Drew League for the first time in their careers. The former Spurs guard joined the team after being traded there in the offseason. It’s quite the interesting pairing, two star point guards entering their prime teaming up on the same team.
Kevin Durant made 1 major Kyrie Irving mistake with Nets, per Skip Bayless
Amid all the drama surrounding Kevin Durant’s future with the Brooklyn Nets, much of the talk now has been on who’s to blame for causing such mess. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently pinned the blame on Durant alone, noting that he “put a house together” and should live in it. However, for him, the superstar forward is not even trying to make it work after a weird two years filled with injuries and various off-court issues.
RUMORS: Los Angeles Lakers still Kyrie Irving’s preferred landing spot
Trade talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers may be stalled at the moment, but Kyrie Irving would still like to reunite with LeBron James. From The Athletic’s Jovan Buha: “…All indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the […] The post RUMORS: Los Angeles Lakers still Kyrie Irving’s preferred landing spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Lakers coach Darvin Ham holds power to bench Russell Westbrook
If Russell Westbrook returns for a second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he will be in the starting lineup on opening night. But for how long? According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, head coach Darvin Ham will have more leeway to bench the nine-time All-Star than was awarded to Frank Vogel: “Based on the […] The post Report: Lakers coach Darvin Ham holds power to bench Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees will conclude their three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Mariners-Yankees prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Seattle Mariners, fresh from wheeling...
Paige Bueckers suffers devastating ACL injury ahead of 2022-23 season
The UConn Women’s Basketball program was handed some devastating news on Wednesday. Superstar guard Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Via UConn’s Twitter:. Crushing blow for Paige Bueckers and the Huskies, who are always a title contender. Bueckers...
