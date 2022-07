CHICAGO (CBS) --Three teens were rushed to area hospitals Monday night after walking into the Wentworth District/Area One police headquarters with gunshot wounds. Police said at 9:20 p.m., the victims were in a car headed east in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone else in the car fired shots.The victims were able to drive to Area One/Wentworth (2nd) District police station, at 5101 S. Wentworth Ave. in the Fuller Park community.Two were reported in serious-to-critical condition, and a third in fair-to-serious condition. All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.A 15-year-old boy was taken to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO