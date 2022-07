All eyes were on DC's panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con after several reports made their rounds on the internet that Henry Cavill will be making a surprise appearance at the event. According to the hot rumor which made headlines days prior to SDCC, Cavill was set to address his Superman future in the DC Extended Universe but apparently, none of it was true and the British actor no-showed the panel.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO