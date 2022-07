Mrs. Sharon Christian Hutcheson, beloved mother and wife, passed peacefully on July 3, 2022 at her home in The Villages, Fla. Sharon was born and raised in Richmond and was a tireless mother, wife and homemaker for most of her life. She was a graduate of Highland Springs High School and lived in Richmond, North Carolina and Florida. Sharon loved her family and friends fiercely and was especially creative and artistic. She was a generous woman who enjoyed cooking for and hosting her family and friends at every holiday. Christmases at Sharon’s home were like those in a movie and celebrations were put on with such ease and grace that no guest had to lift a finger. No matter the size or purpose of a celebration, it was always effortless for Sharon. She reveled in being surrounded by laughter and her sense of humor was ever present. She enjoyed her retirement years with her husband, Chuck, by spending winters in Florida and summers in Nags Head, N.C., where they were able to relax by the ocean, read and enjoy the company of numerous family members and lifelong friends.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO