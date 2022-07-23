ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

No Smoking, No Campfires Allowed in Tahoe National Forest as Drought Persists

By Rich Co
natureworldnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tahoe National Forest has put in place a series of fire restrictions controlling smoking and campfire burning as temperatures rise and drought-stricken vegetation bakes in the summer heat, officials announced Tuesday. Visitors to the forest may still make campfires in approved fire rings in designated day-use and campground sites but...

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Newsweek

Aggressive Bears Destroying Campsites, Chasing Hikers Prompt Warnings

Officials with the Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska issued a bear advisory after two separate encounters between humans and a brown bear over the span of days. The encounters—one of which involved a group of six hikers and the other involved two campers—prompted officials to remind park-goers to remain alert and to properly store bear attractants.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Jackson Hole Radio

Problem Wyoming grizzly moved

Another misbehaving grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming has faced deportation. Wyoming Game and Fish says after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Game and Fish biologists relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear on July 16th. The bear was captured for conflict with anthropogenic attractants on private land, but...
WYOMING STATE
deseret.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the American West, where there are currently nine fires burning over 1,000 acres and less than 80% contained. As...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campfires#Hiking Trails#The Tahoe National Forest#The Forest Service
natureworldnews.com

State of Emergency Declared: Oak Fire in California Remains Uncontainable

On Sunday, a raging conflagration in the Sierra Nevada foothills burned unabated, prompting hundreds of locals to flee their homes at the entryway to Yosemite National Park. The Oak blaze began on Friday in Midpines, California, then grew in intensity throughout the weekend. State of Emergency in California. The flames...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Top 10 Things to Know About Glacier National Park: PHOTOS

Come to Glacier National Park for the views, and stay for the fascinating history, science, and nature that make up this Montana jewel. When non-Montanans think of national parks, it’s typically Yellowstone taking the limelight. Today, that’s mostly thanks to a little tv series called – you guessed it – Yellowstone.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
The Week

National parks under siege

Climate change is taking a destructive toll on America's treasured preserves of natural beauty. Here's everything you need to know:. Even small changes in temperature, precipitation, and length of seasons can tip ecosystems out of their delicate balance. At America's carefully preserved national parks, extreme weather is triggering domino effects of disruption and devastation: thousands of ancient sequoias killed by California's wildfires; heavy rains leading to colossal landslides at Denali National Park in Alaska; rising sea levels causing the salinization of groundwater in Florida's Everglades, threatening endangered wildlife. Many of the 423 national parks are in arid, high-elevation regions, and thinner atmospheres and northern latitudes experience warming more rapidly. On average, park temperatures are up 2.2 degrees since 1895 — double the national rate. This crisis is unfolding while visiting America's "best idea" is more popular than ever, with nearly 300 million visitors last year as dozens of parks shattered attendance records. Last month, Yellowstone gave a glimpse of the future, when a massive flood forced thousands of visitors to evacuate and closed much of the park as surging waters swept away roads, cabins, and bridges, causing roughly $1 billion in damage. "I've heard this is a 1,000-year event," the park's superintendent, Cam Sholly, said, "whatever that means these days."
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Forest Service announces emergency plan to save giant sequoias

The U.S. Forest Service will fast-track efforts to protect giant sequoias from wildfires, the agency announced on Friday. The move allows the Forest Service to immediately thin the forest in and around giant sequoia groves by removing brush and smaller trees and conducting prescribed burns using the agency’s emergency authority.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy