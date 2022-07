A Memphis, TN resident’s decision to purchase an AirTag and place it in his SUV helped Memphis police to track and return the stolen vehicle the morning after it was stolen. Action News 5 reports that Joshua Wylie woke on Friday morning to discover his SUV had been heisted. The Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from where he had parked it. However, Wylie was prepared for the incident.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO