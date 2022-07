July 27 (Reuters) - Katie Holmes shares one of her pandemic pastimes with the world in her new feature film "Alone Together," as writer, director and star of the movie. The film, which was shot as the first COVID-19 vaccines were released, centers around two strangers who end up spending a week together in an upstate New York rental home after it was double booked. The pair start as frenemies, but quickly bond.

