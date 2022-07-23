ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Reading, Math Tutors Needed in Northwest Suburbs

ccxmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reading Corps and Math Corps needs tutors for this next school year. “Support that these tutors can provide can go miles and miles into making a difference in terms of students’ lives,” said Sarah Loquasto, with Reading Corps & Math Corps. “Within the past few years with the effects of...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 2

Related
KARE 11

Edina superintendent: Noose reportedly found at community center

EDINA, Minn. — A noose was found hanging at the Edina Community Center Tuesday morning, according to a message from Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley. In the message to families, Dr. Stanley said a staff member found a rope that was "harnessed to an implement on the roof and hung in one of the courtyards."
EDINA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Recruiting Police in Golden Valley

“Staffing numbers are down, so we definitely are recruiting to get those numbers back up,” A new director is looking for new recruits. Director Virgil Green of the Golden Valley Police Department is looking to hire some new police officers, and he’s hoping to do so as quickly as possible, as he says, “Being new to the department, being new to the area, you know, we looked at how can we, kind of, you know, streamline that process, and not compromise anything, but how can we move the process along a little bit quicker to get people who need to go through background investigations, to kind of streamline that down, to get them in the door, because a lot of those people are probably going through the same process for other departments.”
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Gym in Minnesota Offering Free Membership to Teens

If you've got teenagers, finding inexpensive things to do to help them stay busy and active that doesn't involve video games is a challenge. Especially in Rochester. 😖 A little bit of good news popped up in my inbox the other day and one business in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois wants your teens to hang out with them, for free, all summer long. Oh, and a teenager from each state is winning a $500 scholarship too!
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

3 southern Minnesota hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report

New Ulm Medical Center recognized for first time by U.S. News & World Report. The New Ulm Medical Center was recognized for its high-performing grade in hip fracture. U.S. News & World Report recognizes Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato, New Prague hospitals. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mayo Clinic...
NEW ULM, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Osseo, MN
City
Champlin, MN
Osseo, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Anoka, MN
Osseo, MN
Education
City
New Hope, MN
City
Robbinsdale, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
City
Andover, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
Bring Me The News

U.S. News ranking identifies top 10 hospitals in Minnesota

U.S. News and World Report has released its annual rankings of the nation's best hospitals, and once again the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota tops the list. The Mayo is the only Minnesota representation in the national top 20, which is based upon criteria including patient experience, survival rates, level of nursing care, and the success rate for helping patients return home.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Antisemitic flyers found in metro neighborhoods

MINNEAPOLIS — Flyers spreading antisemitic stereotypes were reportedly found in multiple metro communities Monday morning, including neighborhoods in Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis. The message on the flyers plays into the trope that Jewish people control mass media, and includes multiple names and photos of Jewish CEOs and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Renderings unveiled for 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

Renderings unveiled for a proposed amphitheater near Canterbury Park in Shakopee detail the design of what's likely to become one of the largest outdoor venues in Minnesota. Minneapolis-based Swervo Development announced it's plans to build the 19,000-seat amphitheater earlier this year. The venue is proposed to become the centerpiece of the sprawling redevelopment zone surrounding the racetrack, dubbed Canterbury Commons.
SHAKOPEE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutors#Tutoring#White House#Brooklyn Center 1
Bring Me The News

Noose found hanging at community building in Edina

The superintendent of Edina Public Schools says a noose was found hanging in the courtyard of a local community building. The offending item was found outside the Edina Community Center on Tuesday, according to superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley. It was removed and the incident has since been reported to police.
EDINA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Minnesota’s largest police association endorses Jesse Johnson

On Tuesday, July 26, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and its board of directors announced their endorsement of Jesse Johnson for State House District 20A. Jesse Johnson is a decorated veteran of the United States Army running to represent his hometown of Cannon Falls and surrounding communities. MPPOA...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KROC News

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
krwc1360.com

New Podcast Centers Around 2002 Disappearance of Johsua Guimond

The goal of a new podcast is to help solve the disappearance of Josh Guimond in central Minnesota nearly 20 years ago. The 20-year-old St. John’s University student from Maple Lake went missing on November 9th, 2002. Josh Newville a civil rights attorney from Minneapolis launched the series called...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota owns the lowest unemployment rate of any state — ever

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's 1.8% unemployment rate in June was the lowest ever recorded by a state over a half-century of recordkeeping. State officials say the low jobless rate is mostly a good thing. But it means employers and hiring agencies need to do a better job connecting with people they've previously overlooked, they say.
EAGAN, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota's first Latina mayor will not seek reelection

Richfield mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez is the first Latina mayor in the state and that city’s youngest mayor. This spring, Gonzalez announced that she will not seek reelection, but her time as mayor has sparked a conversation on more representation in local government. Gonzalez joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about what she has accomplished during her time as mayor and what she hopes her legacy will be.
RICHFIELD, MN
Amber Gibson

The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls Getaway

Minneapolis Riverfront SunsetLane Pelovsky courtesy Meet Minneapolis. The Land of 10,000 Lakes may not seem like an obvious girls getaway destination, but Minneapolis has a laid-back approach to luxury that's perfect for a relaxed bachelorette party, mother-daughter vacation or sorority reunion. With a swanky new hotel, great restaurants, spas and shopping, Minneapolis is my under-the-radar pick for an ideal Midwestern girls getaway – and it's just a six hour drive from Chicago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy