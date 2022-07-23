Reading, Math Tutors Needed in Northwest Suburbs

“Staffing numbers are down, so we definitely are recruiting to get those numbers back up,” A new director is looking for new recruits. Director Virgil Green of the Golden Valley Police Department is looking to hire some new police officers, and he’s hoping to do so as quickly as possible, as he says, “Being new to the department, being new to the area, you know, we looked at how can we, kind of, you know, streamline that process, and not compromise anything, but how can we move the process along a little bit quicker to get people who need to go through background investigations, to kind of streamline that down, to get them in the door, because a lot of those people are probably going through the same process for other departments.”

