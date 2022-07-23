Ferguson Township park hosting mixer for community input, bicycle safety

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township is hosting its first ever Municipal Mixer at Greenbriar-Saybrook Park on Wednesday, August 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The township is holding the event to redesign and “help create a new vision” for the park with multiple stations designated for different topics. Community input will be used to update Ferguson’s Parks Master Plan and help design a new look for the park.

The park currently has amenities like a playground, a basketball court, a horseshoe pit, a charcoal grill, pavilions and a perimeter walking path.

Food trucks will provide food and drinks to purchase.

“This event is designed to be a fun, engaging and interactive experience for those invested in the future of our parks,” Township Manager Centrice Martin said.

Ferguson Township Police will also attend the event to discuss and emphasize cycling safety, and a safety and training course will be available for younger riders.

“Please come out to this biking event which is designed to encourage lifelong safe bicycle riding for younger riders,” Sgt. Ryan Hendrick said.

Penn State Transportation Services will highlight its bike programs like the Penn State Bike Den for bike registration and the Spin e-Bike Share service. Representatives will provide options and examples for both the park and Penn State’s campus. A mechanic from The Bicycle Shop will go over bike safety and maintenance.

