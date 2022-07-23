ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson Township, PA

Ferguson Township park hosting mixer for community input, bicycle safety

By Jack McCune
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township is hosting its first ever Municipal Mixer at Greenbriar-Saybrook Park on Wednesday, August 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The township is holding the event to redesign and “help create a new vision” for the park with multiple stations designated for different topics. Community input will be used to update Ferguson’s Parks Master Plan and help design a new look for the park.

The park currently has amenities like a playground, a basketball court, a horseshoe pit, a charcoal grill, pavilions and a perimeter walking path.

Food trucks will provide food and drinks to purchase.

Fundraising event to benefit teen battling terminal brain cancer

“This event is designed to be a fun, engaging and interactive experience for those invested in the future of our parks,” Township Manager Centrice Martin said.

Ferguson Township Police will also attend the event to discuss and emphasize cycling safety, and a safety and training course will be available for younger riders.

“Please come out to this biking event which is designed to encourage lifelong safe bicycle riding for younger riders,” Sgt. Ryan Hendrick said.

Penn State Transportation Services will highlight its bike programs like the Penn State Bike Den for bike registration and the Spin e-Bike Share service. Representatives will provide options and examples for both the park and Penn State’s campus. A mechanic from The Bicycle Shop will go over bike safety and maintenance.

WTAJ

Gov. Wolf highlights PA G.I. Bill at University Park

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have the opportunity to attend college at no cost or a reduced cost through the Military Family Education Program. Governor Tom Wolf passed the bill, which he calls the “PA G.I. Bill”, in July 2019. Two years later, he visited Penn State University […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PennDOT reminding drivers of line painting activities

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – PennDOT is reminding drivers in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield and Elk Counties of line painting activities on major roadways. District 2 PennDOT is painting lines in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield and Elk counties on Interstate 80, Interstate 99, Route 322, Route 219 and other major roads. There is no specific date as this type […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Circle of Hope gets new lighting after vandalism

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Circle of Hope monument in Tuckahoe Park in Altoona received lighting upgrades on Tuesday, July 26 after a vandalism attempt. The upgrades come after it was vandalized back in June. The non-profit Families United for Change started the area in 2020. The area features a human statue, benches, and multiple messages […]
ALTOONA, PA
