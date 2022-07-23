Santa Anna ISD Sets Date for Meet the Teacher, Meet the Mountaineers

On Sunday morning in downtown Brownwood, Texas, I stayed in bed late for me and then sat around and drank coffee. Later, I slipped out and the heat was already sitting hard on downtown, and I walked down to the corner of Baker Street and Brown. There’d been a big, loud wedding party at the Vault on Saturday night but now the streets were empty, and I looked northwest to the intersection of Baker and Center and the light changed to green but there were no cars. I cut across Baker to Lucille + Mabel, the restaurant and bar where I now serve as bar manager, and it was hard at that moment not to imagine a morning here 110 years ago when this building was a bank. On that morning there would have been no horses and wagons on Sunday morning instead of no cars.

