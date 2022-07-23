ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Anna, TX

Santa Anna ISD Sets Date for Meet the Teacher, Meet the Mountaineers

Cover picture for the articleSanta Anna ISD has announced that Meet the Teacher Night is scheduled for August 9th from 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm. That...

colemantoday.com

CHS ATHLETES BEGIN PRACTICE NEXT WEEK - GET PAPERWORK COMPLETED BEFORE MONDAY

The Coleman school year is coming up soon, and the CISD coaches are in full swing getting ready for Monday's first practices!. ALL ATHLETES AND BAND MEMBERS are required to have paperwork turned in BEFORE any practice on Monday, August 1st. ALL 7th, 9th and 11th grade participants must have a NEW PHYSICAL completed before suiting up with the teams on Monday.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

2022-2023 COLEMAN ISD SPORTS SCHEDULES

Attached are the sports schedules currently available for the 2022-2023 school year for Coleman ISD. (UPDATED VOLLEYBALL) We will be adding more throughout the year, and will leave the l SCHEDULES banner link to these schedules at the top of the SPORTS page. GO BLUE !!!!
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

COLEMAN Football/ Volleyball/ Spirit T's and MORE - DEADLINE AUG 2nd

The Coleman Booster Club has a "Coleman Fall Spirit Wear 22" store with proceeds going to the Booster Club for scholarships, etc. The DEADLINE is AUGUST 2nd (Tuesday) for the FALL sports and general spirit Tee's. There are also caps, visors, socks, Koozies and a Fanny Pack. There are also several types of jackets and polos to choose from. CLICK ON THIS LINK https://gogearup.io/coleman-spirit22 and order your Coleman gear today.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

MICHAEL BUNKER: God bless the builders

On Sunday morning in downtown Brownwood, Texas, I stayed in bed late for me and then sat around and drank coffee. Later, I slipped out and the heat was already sitting hard on downtown, and I walked down to the corner of Baker Street and Brown. There’d been a big, loud wedding party at the Vault on Saturday night but now the streets were empty, and I looked northwest to the intersection of Baker and Center and the light changed to green but there were no cars. I cut across Baker to Lucille + Mabel, the restaurant and bar where I now serve as bar manager, and it was hard at that moment not to imagine a morning here 110 years ago when this building was a bank. On that morning there would have been no horses and wagons on Sunday morning instead of no cars.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Driver drags burning trailer through Early, Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of Early Police Department released a report on July 26, 2022, in regards to a trailer being driven on fire, causing multiple grass fires reaching several miles out. A pickup pulling a 20-foot box trailer approached the intersection of Early Blvd and Garmon Drive (Highway 183) with fire engulfing […]
EARLY, TX
colemantoday.com

Billy Dean Lee, 76

Billy Dean Lee, age 76, of Coleman, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Abby Cadenhead

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A Brownwood native who has returned home has selected a career path to allow more residents of Brown County...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Trailer fire at the intersection of 183 and Early Blvd.

A driver from Austin, Texas is being investigated by the City of Early Police Department for several violations following a trailer fire and several grass fires at mid-afternoon Tuesday. According to the Early Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls yesterday regarding a trailer on fire and multiple grass fires...
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I wanted… It to be a dream’: Abilene husband details wife’s last moments, looks to fulfill her wish for local dog park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a tragic event, an Abilene family was left mourning the loss of a mother, wife and friend, Pamela Casey. During their time of immense grief husband, Josh Casey shared his experience.  “Nothing can prepare you for a moment like that,” Casey warned.  Casey told KTAB/KRBC he and his wife Pamela […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Weather Related Fish Kill Leaves Hundreds of Dead Fish & Stench in Private Abilene Pond

ABILENE – Abilene residents living near the Lyle Lake private pond have been cleaning up hundreds of dead fish Monday morning. On Monday, July 25, 2022, Warren Alkire, a resident, said the pond is the resident’s responsibility to clean and that the water level has never been as low as it is since he’s been a resident. Alkire was bagging the dead fish at putting them on the street for animal services to pick up Texas Parks and Wildlife have not reviewed this fish kill but one of the main reasons they occur is low oxygen levels, extreme weather, algae blooms, or diseases. In Abilene, the…
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Oak Grove Fire burns 15 acres in Eastland

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire crews out of and around Eastland are fighting a large grass fire burning within city limits. The Texas A&M Forest Service dubbed this fire, burning Northeast of Eastland at County Road (CR) 328 and CR 165, as the Oak Grove Fire. The Oak Grove Fire, as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, […]
EASTLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene arrested after advertising meth for sale on Instagram, agreeing to meet undercover officer

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 100 block of College Drive – Assault Two victims reported a known suspect assaulted them  1700 […]
ABILENE, TX
News Channel 25

Texas parents arrested after toddler found wandering street in diaper: Police

COLEMAN, Texas — A Texas couple is in custody after their 3-year-old son was found walking down the middle of the street - in nothing but a diaper, police said. Around 2 a.m. this Monday, officers were dispatched to Commercial Avenue and 4th Street on reports of a small child walking in the roadway with a dog, according to the Coleman Police Department.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Bomb threat made at Abilene business

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents. 1100 block of N 11th Street – Burglary of...
ABILENE, TX

