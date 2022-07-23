ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: 2 women shot on Near North Side, police say

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Two women were shot and wounded on the Near North Side early Saturday, just a mile from where a shooting wounded a 14-year-old boy last month. Chicago police officers on foot patrol heard shots and found the two...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Robber may have accidentally shot himself in Lincoln Park, police say

Chicago police are investigating reports that a robber took a victim’s gun and then unintentionally shot himself with it in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening. Police did not find anyone shot in the immediate area, but they did find a shell casing and blood at the robbery scene. It...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, dies after being shot in the head in Chicago Lawn: police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say the teenage victim was inside a Chicago Lawn home in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road when she was shot in the head. The victim was transported to Comer...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with attempted murder in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO - A man was charged in the shooting of another man last May in the South Chicago neighborhood. Reggie Dugar, 41, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 32-year-old man on May 22 in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to police. Dugar, of West Garfield...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago girl last seen Monday night, police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's helping in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Giana Dziondziak was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 103rd Street on the South Side, police said. According to police, Giana purchased a Greyhound ticket at 11:42 p.m. later...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Police warn of carjacking, armed robbery spree in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning the public about a string of robberies and carjackings committed by a group that typically operates as a foursome. The group hijacks a vehicle, often an Uber, and then uses the car to commit armed robberies or other carjackings, according to a Chicago police alert.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 65 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO -- Sixty-five people were shot, five fatally, in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said. A 16-year-old boy was near a parking lot in the 5900-block of South Indiana Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood when he was shot in the abdomen around 6 p.m., Chicago police said. The teen was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Body found on CTA tracks in South Loop

CHICAGO - A person was found dead on the CTA L tracks Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police found him lying unresponsive on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines around 5:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of South State Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot by unknown gunman in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police say the three victims were all on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street in the Chatham neighborhood when they were shot by an unknown offender. A 25-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#West Side#North Side#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot while driving on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Monday in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. The 25-year-old was driving northbound after midnight in the 500 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone in a silver SUV started shooting, police said. He was shot in the hand...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Teen who died in attempted robbery aboard train identified

CHICAGO (AP) — The person who was stabbed to death while taking part in the attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train was a 15-year-old boy, authorities said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Monday that Darin McNair, who was stabbed in the chest during the attack earlier that day, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. In earlier reports, authorities said the person who died was a man. According to Chicago police, video footage reviewed by investigators shows a person, later identified as McNair, was holding a gun when the group he was with tried to rob someone aboard a Red Line train on the city’s South Side. According to police, the person targeted by the group used a knife to fatally stab him. Police said McNair was one of seven people who took part in the attempted robbery. On Tuesday, police said none of the six others had been identified and that no arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire wounds 2 in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Two people were shot early Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. An 18-year-old woman was driving around 12:40 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when gunfire broke out, and she was grazed on the knee, police said. At the same time, a 17-year-old boy...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 38, shot in neck during fight in Gresham

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and critically wounded during a fight early Tuesday in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. The 38-year-old was fighting with a male she knew around 2 a.m. in a residence the 8500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said. She was shot in the neck and transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek men in connection with armed robbery on CTA Red Line platform

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help locating two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery last week at a CTA Red Line station on the South Side. About 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the two men approached two 18-year-old women who were standing on a train platform at the 95th Street Station, and took their personal property after an argument, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy