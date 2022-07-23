Bicyclist dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Wyoming (Wyoming, MI)
Nationwide Report
One person was killed after a bicycle crash Friday afternoon in Wyoming’s Godwin Heights neighborhood. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run accident took place at about 2:24 p.m. on S. Division Street near 36th Street SE [...]
