Wyoming, MI

Bicyclist dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Wyoming (Wyoming, MI)

 4 days ago

One person was killed after a bicycle crash Friday afternoon in Wyoming’s Godwin Heights neighborhood. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run accident took place at about 2:24 p.m. on S. Division Street near 36th Street SE [...]

Comments / 5

MrMe
4d ago

Ban all Cars, Sue the manufacturers for making such a dangerous weapon - Come-on Democrats where is you heart for the innocent , Or is it just me that wants to ban this inadamit (dangerous) object on four wheels 😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Reply
4
Kathi Strikwerda
4d ago

they need to get tougher laws in place for hit and runs it seems like there's a lot of them going on nowadays more than there needs to be

Reply(3)
2
 

