TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After weeks with no winner, people around the city of Toledo are buying tickets in hopes to win big. “Since the last time I was here, the sales have literally skyrocketed. That’s all everybody has been coming in for All day today. Just the mega millions,” said Diamond Miller, who works at a gas station. Miller said if she won, she already has her first purchase in mind, " A house, a house with some land. I got two kids so that is really the only goa; for me right now.”

