Grown-ish - Episode 5.03 - No New Friends - Press Release

Based on a book series of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty was an instant hit upon its release last month. The first season focused on the first book of the series and fans were not disappointed. Newcomer Lola Tung portrayed the beloved Belly Conklin, alongside Chris Briney as Conrad Fisher and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher. With both fan favorite moments from the book incorporated word-for-word and new storylines and characters, it was the perfect weekend binge-watch.

