ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you were impacted by flooding and need a place to store your belongings, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage. “Countless families have watched as their homes take on water, leaving damaged possessions behind,” said Aaron Freeman, U-Haul Area District Vice President. “Anyone impacted by these storms can make use of a storage room or U-Box container at no cost for one month while availability exists at our cooperating stores.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO